Minor injuries reported after two vehicle crash in North Logan – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning injured two people in North Logan. The crash occurred near 24000 North Main Street. North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich said a southbound white pickup truck was attempting to turn left onto 2400 North, when the driver pulled in front of northbound grey SUV. The impact of the collision sent the SUV into a utility pole.
Timothy Ellsworth Leasure – Cache Valley Daily
December 2, 1961 – December 16, 2022 (age 58) Timothy Ellsworth Leasure passed away on Friday December 16, 2022 at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Washington Terrace, Utah. He was born On December 2, 1964 in Kirkland, Washington to Shirley and John Leasure. For most of his life, he lived in Canton, Ohio.
James George Smith – Cache Valley Daily
August 16, 1928 – December 8, 2022 (age 94) James George Smith, 94, passed away in Chandler Arizona on December 8, 2022. James was born on August 16, 1928 in Logan, UT to Games George Smith Jr. & Ada Irene Nichols. James married Lola Smith. An indoor graveside service...
Jeremy Richard Peterson – Cache Valley Daily
December 14, 1977 – December 17, 2022 (age 45) Jeremy Richard Peterson of Logan, UT, passed away at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the age of 45. He was born on December 14, 1977, to Richard and Deanna Curtis Peterson. He grew up in Smithfield, UT, along with his younger brother, Ryan.
Glenn Rees Richards “Ba” – Cache Valley Daily
November 11, 1929 ~ December 19, 2022 (age 93) Glenn Rees Richards “Ba”, 93, was born November 11, 1929, in Brigham City, UT. He passed away peacefully in his home in Brigham City, UT December 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was Son to David Rees Richards...
Charles Ray Averett Jr. – Cache Valley Daily
April 1, 1928 ~ December 18, 2022 (age 94) Charles Ray Averett Jr. passed away on December 18, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah from complications from injuries from a fall. He was born April 1, 1928 at the home of his grandparents Wilcock in Cowley, Wyoming, to Leona Wilcock and Charles Ray Averett. His father died when he was 8 months of age. His mother remarried Lloyd George Fowler, Sr when he was four years old. The family lived on the farm east of Cowley until he was 12 when the family moved into town. He attended the Cowley schools for 11 years when his parents moved to Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Denver West High School and attended the University of Denver for one year. Charles served an LDS mission in Hawaii, and in the US Navy during the Korean conflict.
LaMar James Ashby – Cache Valley Daily
August 22, 1929 – December 17, 2022 (age 93) Our beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and Great-Great Grandfather, LaMar James Ashby, passed away on December 17, 2022. He was 93 years old. LaMar was born on August 22, 1929 to Ralph T. Ashby and Emily Elizabeth Wood. LaMar grew up...
Betty Ann Sietsema Hanson – Cache Valley Daily
August 24, 1932 – December 17, 2022 (age 90) The family of Betty Ann Sietsema Hanson is sad to announce her death on 17 December 2022. She was born on 24 August 1932 in Muskegon, Michigan to Alfred Sietsema and Nellmarie Beck. She has an older brother, Robert Allen Sietsema and a younger brother, Joel David Sietsema. Betty spent all of her childhood in Muskegon where she attended Elementary school and High School. She was very athletic and artistic and was asked to paint a large mural on one wall of her high school.
Edwin Woody Johnson – Cache Valley Daily
February 26, 1979 – December 17, 2022 (age 43) Edwin Woody Johnson, 43 of Preston, passed away Saturday December 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 26, 1979 in Fort Defiance, Arizona, the son of Edward Woody and Justina Arlene Perry Johnson. He was raised in Arizona and then joined the Kicking Horse Job Corps where he received his certification in carpentry. He went on to work for several years in Las Vegas in the construction industry, later moving to Preston, were he worked as a welder, and at Pepperidge Farms. He enjoyed Sunday drives, Hiking and camping.
Orval Cole Sorensen – Cache Valley Daily
May 2, 1929 – December 16, 2022 (age 93) Orval Cole Sorensen, 93, passed away peacefully Friday December 16, 2022 at the Villas at Baer Creek in Kaysville, Utah where he resided with his wife, Kathleen. Orval was born May 2, 1929 in Logan, Utah to Charles and Lettie Sorensen. He attended Logan High School. Continuing his education, he earned Bachelor and Master degrees from Utah State Agricultural College in Physics.
Logan City approves plans for new Raising Cane’s restaurant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Logan City Planning Commission has given approval for the new Raising Cane’s restaurant on the site of the recently-closed Sizzler restaurant. Raising Cane’s is known for their fresh chicken tenders, premium cut fries, homemade coleslaw, thick butter Texas Toast and fresh squeezed lemonade. The...
Samuel Lynn Richards – Cache Valley Daily
Samuel Lynn Richards, 91, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022, of natural causes at Beehive Assisted Living in Perry, UT. Lynn was born to Samuel and Maggie Leatha Wilding Richards on May 17, 1931, in Garland, Utah. He was raised and lived in Brigham City until 1963 when he moved his family to Mantua, Utah.
Waterline break floods CAPSA facility – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The staff and administration of the Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA) spent the night and early morning hours trying to clean up after their outreach center flooded. A water line break sent gallons of water through the new addition. James Boyd, chief development officer for...
Dale Bryan Cox – Cache Valley Daily
June 6, 1955 – December 14, 2022 (age 67) Dale Bryan Cox, 67, of Smithfield, Utah passed away peacefully in Peachtree City, Georgia on December 14, 2022 of pneumonia. He had been fighting cancer of the parotid gland for over two years. He was a member of the Peachtree City, Georgia Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints but had formerly been in the Smithfield 7th Ward, Smithfield, Utah where his services will be held at a later date.
LIVESTREAM: Bear River Bears vs Box Elder Bees boys basketball
The Bear River Bears vs Box Elder Bees broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Trent Carter. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.9 FM The Ranch in Box Elder County and streamed online here. To...
Lawana Jean Lemon Clark – Cache Valley Daily
Lawana Jean Lemon Clark, 64 of Tatum Texas, passed away at the home of her sister in Stone, Idaho after a several-year courageous battle with multiple cancers. She was born January 12, 1958, in Salt Lake City, Utah the daughter of Royal W. and Janet Madsen Lemon. She grew up in Park City, Utah, and enjoyed hiking, skiing, and swimming at the Mountain Spa in Midway, Utah. She loved the mountains and would visit whenever she was here.
LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs at Hunter Wolverines boys basketball
The Mountain Crest Mustangs at Hunter Wolverines broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jake Ellis and Chad Saunders. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here. To see which future games...
LIVESTREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Woods Cross Wildcats boys basketball
The Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Woods Cross Wildcats broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons and “The Patriot” Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch and streamed online here.
LIVESTREAM: Logan Grizzlies at Preston Indians boys basketball
The Logan Grizzlies at Preston Indians broadcast is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jason Walker. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 102.1 FM / 610 AM KVNU and streamed online here. To see which future games...
United Way looking for senior volunteers to help individuals battle anxiety and depression – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — This January, United Way of Cache Valley is seeking volunteers 55 and older for training and volunteer time to help others overcome anxiety, depression, even suicide ideation. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Tina Brundage, community resource and program director, told us more about the...
