Read full article on original website
Related
kvnutalk
Waterline break floods CAPSA facility – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The staff and administration of the Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA) spent the night and early morning hours trying to clean up after their outreach center flooded. A water line break sent gallons of water through the new addition. James Boyd, chief development officer for...
kvnutalk
Minor injuries reported after two vehicle crash in North Logan – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning injured two people in North Logan. The crash occurred near 24000 North Main Street. North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich said a southbound white pickup truck was attempting to turn left onto 2400 North, when the driver pulled in front of northbound grey SUV. The impact of the collision sent the SUV into a utility pole.
VIDEO: Train cars derail in Ogden rail yard
Several Union Pacific train cars derailed at an Ogden rail yard Tuesday. No one was injured and the incident is under investigation.
cachevalleydaily.com
Mendon man killed in head-on crash near Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM — A 38-year-old Mendon man died in a two vehicle crash early Tuesday morning along Valley View Highway, SR-30. The accident occurred around 1:00 a.m. near the Cache/Box Elder county line. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a silver 2015 Chevy pickup was westbound on SR-30...
Teen dies after car careens into Bear River in northern Utah
A 17-year-old male was found dead Friday after the car he was driving left the roadway and overturned into the Bear River in northern Utah’s Box Elder County. First responders found the deceased teenager inside the vehicle, which was upside down in the river, at about 3:15 p.m. near 4000 West 3600 North in Corinne, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation details that the driver was heading southbound on 4000 West, failed to turn at a T intersection at 3600 North, and drove off the roadway into the river. Dense fog was reported in the area, which the sheriff’s office said likely contributed to the incident.
kslnewsradio.com
One lane open on northbound I-15 near Willard following four-vehicle crash
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A crash on northbound I-15 at mile point 358 near Willard, Utah has left one lane open. According to Utah Highway Patrol, a four-vehicle crash is responsible for the lane closures. The Utah Department of Transportations says a stalled vehicle may have led to the crash.
kvnutalk
Logan City approves plans for new Raising Cane’s restaurant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Logan City Planning Commission has given approval for the new Raising Cane’s restaurant on the site of the recently-closed Sizzler restaurant. Raising Cane’s is known for their fresh chicken tenders, premium cut fries, homemade coleslaw, thick butter Texas Toast and fresh squeezed lemonade. The...
Ogden residents experience sticker shock with heating prices rising 2-4x
When the temperatures drop, you should typically expect your gas prices to go up. But for some Ogden families, the bill came as a shock when it was hundreds more than anticipated.
kvnutalk
Two vehicle crash in south Logan shuts down portion of US-89/91 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash in southern Logan, Friday afternoon. The accident occurred near 1100 S. US-89/91 and shut down a portion of the highway for about 30 minutes. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said a white Hyundai Sonata was northbound, in...
kvnutalk
Timothy Ellsworth Leasure – Cache Valley Daily
December 2, 1961 – December 16, 2022 (age 58) Timothy Ellsworth Leasure passed away on Friday December 16, 2022 at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Washington Terrace, Utah. He was born On December 2, 1964 in Kirkland, Washington to Shirley and John Leasure. For most of his life, he lived in Canton, Ohio.
Semi-truck driver critically injured in load shift accident in Ogden
A semi-truck driver suffered critical injuries after a load shift accident in Ogden on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department.
kvnutalk
James George Smith – Cache Valley Daily
August 16, 1928 – December 8, 2022 (age 94) James George Smith, 94, passed away in Chandler Arizona on December 8, 2022. James was born on August 16, 1928 in Logan, UT to Games George Smith Jr. & Ada Irene Nichols. James married Lola Smith. An indoor graveside service...
kvnutalk
Jeremy Richard Peterson – Cache Valley Daily
December 14, 1977 – December 17, 2022 (age 45) Jeremy Richard Peterson of Logan, UT, passed away at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the age of 45. He was born on December 14, 1977, to Richard and Deanna Curtis Peterson. He grew up in Smithfield, UT, along with his younger brother, Ryan.
kvnutalk
LaMar James Ashby – Cache Valley Daily
August 22, 1929 – December 17, 2022 (age 93) Our beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and Great-Great Grandfather, LaMar James Ashby, passed away on December 17, 2022. He was 93 years old. LaMar was born on August 22, 1929 to Ralph T. Ashby and Emily Elizabeth Wood. LaMar grew up...
kvnutalk
Charles Ray Averett Jr. – Cache Valley Daily
April 1, 1928 ~ December 18, 2022 (age 94) Charles Ray Averett Jr. passed away on December 18, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah from complications from injuries from a fall. He was born April 1, 1928 at the home of his grandparents Wilcock in Cowley, Wyoming, to Leona Wilcock and Charles Ray Averett. His father died when he was 8 months of age. His mother remarried Lloyd George Fowler, Sr when he was four years old. The family lived on the farm east of Cowley until he was 12 when the family moved into town. He attended the Cowley schools for 11 years when his parents moved to Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Denver West High School and attended the University of Denver for one year. Charles served an LDS mission in Hawaii, and in the US Navy during the Korean conflict.
kvnutalk
Betty Ann Sietsema Hanson – Cache Valley Daily
August 24, 1932 – December 17, 2022 (age 90) The family of Betty Ann Sietsema Hanson is sad to announce her death on 17 December 2022. She was born on 24 August 1932 in Muskegon, Michigan to Alfred Sietsema and Nellmarie Beck. She has an older brother, Robert Allen Sietsema and a younger brother, Joel David Sietsema. Betty spent all of her childhood in Muskegon where she attended Elementary school and High School. She was very athletic and artistic and was asked to paint a large mural on one wall of her high school.
kvnutalk
Orval Cole Sorensen – Cache Valley Daily
May 2, 1929 – December 16, 2022 (age 93) Orval Cole Sorensen, 93, passed away peacefully Friday December 16, 2022 at the Villas at Baer Creek in Kaysville, Utah where he resided with his wife, Kathleen. Orval was born May 2, 1929 in Logan, Utah to Charles and Lettie Sorensen. He attended Logan High School. Continuing his education, he earned Bachelor and Master degrees from Utah State Agricultural College in Physics.
kvnutalk
Dale Bryan Cox – Cache Valley Daily
June 6, 1955 – December 14, 2022 (age 67) Dale Bryan Cox, 67, of Smithfield, Utah passed away peacefully in Peachtree City, Georgia on December 14, 2022 of pneumonia. He had been fighting cancer of the parotid gland for over two years. He was a member of the Peachtree City, Georgia Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints but had formerly been in the Smithfield 7th Ward, Smithfield, Utah where his services will be held at a later date.
kvnutalk
Martin Kurt Sorge – Cache Valley Daily
June 24, 1934 – December 16, 2022 (age 88) Martin Kurt Sorge, 88, passed away on December 16, 2022 in Bountiful, Utah. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 7th at 1:00 pm in the Smithfield City Cemetery with Military Honors.. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories...
kvnutalk
Glenn Rees Richards “Ba” – Cache Valley Daily
November 11, 1929 ~ December 19, 2022 (age 93) Glenn Rees Richards “Ba”, 93, was born November 11, 1929, in Brigham City, UT. He passed away peacefully in his home in Brigham City, UT December 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was Son to David Rees Richards...
Comments / 0