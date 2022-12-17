Read full article on original website
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s end
The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country's most lucrative. New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s …. The first legal dispensary for...
Circus Abyssinia returns to NYC with brand-new show
New York Living’s Kirstin Cole is at the New Victory Theatre in Midtown Manhattan with an inside look at the show. Circus Abyssinia returns to NYC with brand-new show. New York Living’s Kirstin Cole is at the New Victory Theatre in Midtown Manhattan with an inside look at the show.
NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water
People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, …. People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Bronx couple continues...
Delicious drinks to celebrate National Sangria Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tuesday, Dec. 20, is National Sangria Day, and the New York Living team celebrated with Lisa Fernandes, the head bartender at the Hidden Pearl and the bartender for Rule of Thirds in Brooklyn. Watch the video players for more.
Andrew Cuomo, Kellyanne Conway dine at NYC Italian restaurant
The former Democratic governor and Republican strategist shared a meal at Il Postino on the Upper East Side on Monday night, the New York Post reported.
Officials share plan to end chronic homelessness in Newark
At the city's last count, it's estimated there are nearly 1,700 people homeless in Newark. Officials, trying to turn the tides, announced a strategic plan to end chronic homelessness in the city. Officials share plan to end chronic homelessness …. At the city's last count, it's estimated there are nearly...
Asylum seeker kills himself at NYC shelter, marking 2nd suicide in city shelter
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An asylum seeker killed himself at a New York City shelter, marking the second such suicide in the city, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said Monday. Officials have not shared the man’s name or specified when or where exactly he died. “Another person who came to our country in desperate need and […]
Student stabbed at Uniondale High School
A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Seasonable cold with a mix of sunny skies and story …. Expect...
Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx store
Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000. Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx …. Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000. Tri-state travelers brace for winter storm. Mother Nature is set to deliver a...
Workplace diversity
The importance of diversity in the workplace, and the challenges that professionals from communities of color face in the corporate world. The importance of diversity in the workplace, and the challenges that professionals from communities of color face in the corporate world. Tri-state travelers brace for winter storm. Mother Nature...
Seasonable cold with a mix of sunny skies and story conditions later this week in NY, NJ
Expect some sunny skies with a mix of cold temperatures before stormy conditions move in toward the end of the week. Seasonable cold with a mix of sunny skies and story …. Expect some sunny skies with a mix of cold temperatures before stormy conditions move in toward the end of the week.
Uber drivers protest after lawsuit halts pay raise
Some Uber drivers in New York City went on a 24-hour strike after their planned pay raise was blocked in court. Uber drivers protest after lawsuit halts pay raise. Some Uber drivers in New York City went on a 24-hour strike after their planned pay raise was blocked in court.
Brooklyn baker competes to win ‘Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge’
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Why fit in when you were born to stand out? That is exactly what the “Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge” is all about. The unscripted competition series invites America’s best bakers to step into the world of Dr. Seuss, using limitless imaginations to craft jaw-dropping creations. Nine teams of two compete for a grand prize of $50,000.
The rules of regifting, according to an etiquette expert
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Many people turn to regifting as the next best option to clear out the clutter in their homes. But before you commit some of the biggest regifting faux pas, children’s manners and adult etiquette expert Elise McVeigh joined New York Living on Monday to share essential rules to follow.
New Yorkers urged to mask up again, but what’s the right mask?
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Care providers are once more recommending that everyone use a mask to prevent the spread of COVID throughout the holiday season as case numbers continue to rise. More than 20,000 free KN95 masks are being handed out at high-traffic tourist areas like Grand Central Terminal, Times Square, Herald Square, and homeless […]
Spice things up this holiday season with a glass of coquito
NEW YORK (PIX11) – In honor of National Coquito Day, here is a bit of history behind the festive drink. Coquito means “Little Coconut” in Spanish and is a traditional Christmas drink that originated in Puerto Rico. It is sometimes referred to as “Puerto Rican Eggnog”
Family to travel to NYC in search of son who ‘disappeared without a trace’
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A family plans to travel to New York City to search for their missing son who “disappeared without a trace” back in September. Drexyll Tolstoy, 26, was last seen near West 106th Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. “The […]
Win two tickets to the Hong Kong Ballet
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Hong Kong Ballet performance is about ancient grudges between triad families, passion and tragedy. Enter to win two orchestra tickets and a $200 local restaurant dinner voucher to this show. It is set in Hong Kong in the 1960s of Shakespeare’s timeless tale of...
Man punched in the face during anti-gay attack in Manhattan: NYPD
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An assailant punched a man while spewing anti-gay slurs in Manhattan earlier this month, police said on Wednesday. The 24-year-old victim was standing near Canal Street and Broadway when the attacker approached him around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 12, according to the NYPD. The assailant then punched the victim in the face while firing anti-gay slurs at the victim before running away, police said.
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
