New York City, NY

The Mermaid Oyster Bar Swims into Times Square

The Mermaid Inn has opened its fourth and largest location eve on West 43rd Street in Manhattan in the heart of the Theatre District. A beaming neon mermaid leads the way to the Mermaid Oyster Bar while the maritime theme carries into the inside. Owners Danny Abrams and Cindy Smith...
Breads Bakery Adds a Touch of Sweetness to Rockefeller Center

While walking along Sixth Avenue in Manhattan you can actually smell the scent of freshly-made baked goods in the air. That’s because the new Breads Bakery (1230 6th Ave between 48th and 49th St) at Rockefeller Center isn’t just a bake shop, it’s an actual working bakery. While shoppers are snapping up freshly made croissants, pastries and babkas in the sprawling shop below, bakers on the mezzanine level are working the ovens creating wonderful treats.
