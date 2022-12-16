While walking along Sixth Avenue in Manhattan you can actually smell the scent of freshly-made baked goods in the air. That’s because the new Breads Bakery (1230 6th Ave between 48th and 49th St) at Rockefeller Center isn’t just a bake shop, it’s an actual working bakery. While shoppers are snapping up freshly made croissants, pastries and babkas in the sprawling shop below, bakers on the mezzanine level are working the ovens creating wonderful treats.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO