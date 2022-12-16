Read full article on original website
Thursday flight cancellations top 2,200 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel
Airlines canceled just over 2,250 US flights by 5:30 ET p.m. Thursday and proactively canceled almost 1,800 flights for Friday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.
‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez from WE TV’s Super Sized Salon has died at age 37. In addition to starring on the reality series, Lopez was the founder of the plus-size beauty salon Babydoll Beauty Couture. Her death was confirmed by the business’s Instagram account yesterday (Dec 20). The post included...
