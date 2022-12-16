Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Woman harassed with calls and emails for months finds out culprit is mother-in-law with secret identity
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friends Alison and Nate married young, before they really should have, because when they were married they didn’t have enough money to live on their own. This had them living with Nate’s parents for a few years while they saved money and got their lives together. It was a very hard few years for Alison, because no matter what she did, her mother-in-law, Edith, couldn’t stand her.
Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**
The Jewish Press
Rebbetzin Amit Yaghoubi–Mystical Power of Kislev and Chanukah
Every Hebrew month has its own special energy. Rebbetzin Amit Yaghoubi talks about the power of the month of Kislev, the significance of the 8 days of Chanukah, and gives us an easy way to bring miracles into our lives. Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com.
The Jewish Press
A Light Over 2,000 Years That Never Burns Out
The holiday of Chanukah is also called the holiday of lights. For thousands of year since the story unfolded Jews all over the world have been lighting the menorah and celebrating the miracle that was performed for the Jewish people so many years ago. We are living in such fast...
The Jewish Press
Word Prompt – WAXY – Yonatan Milevsky
The word makes me think of the substance placed in one’s ears to block out unwanted sounds. No, this is not the stuff of Homeric myths – as in the ideal method of blocking out the song of the sirens – but actual Jewish history. It may...
The Jewish Press
Look Towards the Light
Our first candles have been lit and we are now in the midst of celebrating Hanukkah. Put aside for a moment the latkes, sufganiyot and dreidels. It is important to remember that, at its heart, this holiday commemorates the rededication of the Temple during the successful Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Greek empire of Antiochus IV in the 2nd century BCE.
The Jewish Press
Hanukkah Real Message Alien to Most American Jews
According to the most recent authoritative study of American Jewry, conducted in 2020 by the Pew Research Institute, approximately 80% of respondents said they owned a menorah or, as it is properly known in Hebrew, a Chanukiah. They weren’t asked, however, whether they lit it on the holiday. An...
The Jewish Press
Jerusalem Mayor Lights First Chanukah Candle at Western Wall
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon was honored with lighting the first candle Sunday evening on the huge Chanukah menorah placed at the Western Wall. The candle-lighting ceremony took place in the presence of the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz in addition to MK May Golan, Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation Mordechai (Suli) Eliav and the general public.
The Jewish Press
Chanukah as the Rabbinic Zman Simchatenu
Throughout the long history of the Jews up until the creation of Israel in 1948, only two events resulted in new holidays. Why is that?. I think the answer begins by noting the great asymmetry of the Torah calendar. All of its holidays occur within a little over six months, leaving the rest of the year completely empty. This is likely because the intense experience of the holidays of Tishrei is enough to keep us spiritually charged through the whole winter, until we get to Pesach.
Comments / 0