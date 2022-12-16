Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Baba's Bucha Releases Kombucha Collaboration with Philly Artist Chill MoodyMarilyn JohnsonPhoenixville, PA
Related
10,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized During South Jersey Arrest: Prosecutor
A joint investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Mount Laurel Police Department culminated in the seizure on Monday, Dec. 19 of 10,000 fentanyl pills – worth $40,000 on the street – and the arrest of a 33-year-old Florida man.
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder
John Formisano Sentenced to 79 Years in New Jersey State Prison.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County law enforcement announce that John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison.
After 25 years on death row, freed Pa. man is fatally shot at a funeral
When Christopher Williams came home from prison in February 2021, he was clutching a file folder containing two sheets of paper: two signed execution warrants bearing his name. Williams had served nearly three decades in prison, including 25 years on Pennsylvania death row, before being exonerated of four murders and...
southjerseyobserver.com
Authorities Charge Stratford Man With Aggravated Assault & Weapons Charges
A Stratford man has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and narcotics charges, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Stratford Police Chief Ronald M. Morello. On July 20, 2022, the Stratford Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a woman who stated she was drugged and...
'I thought a woman was getting murdered:' Neighbors intervene during attack in NJ neighborhood
"I mean, the neighbors did a really good job and possibly saved her life," said Deputy Chief Mike Packer.
Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting
Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
Authorities release images, seek tips in Salem County shooting death
Prosecutors investigating a summer homicide in Salem City are hoping members of the public can help identify several potential witnesses seen in surveillance images. Marquise Coleman, 24, of Salem, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 7 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Miller and Carpenter streets.
Camden County Man Sentenced For Choking A Woman: Prosecutor
A 51-year-old Camden County man was sentenced to 13 years in New Jersey State prison for choking a woman and other charges, authorities said. Larry McMillan of Sicklerville had been found guilty of aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim and tampering with a witness, among multiple other charges, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting
A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
Man sentenced to 13 years for strangling woman, trying to get her to drop charges
A New Jersey man who strangled a woman and then harassed her in an effort to get her to change her story has been sentenced to 13 years in state prison. Larry McMillan, 51, of Sicklerville, will have to serve half the term before he is eligible for parole, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted for the armed robberies of multiple businesses in the city. Police responded to a commercial armed robbery call at 912 Brunswick Avenue at Mundy’s Liquor on Wednesday, December 7th, at approximately 9:30. The initial investigation revealed the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint, obtaining over $2700.00 in U.S. currency before exiting the establishment. After entering 918 Brunswick Avenue, Spojnik, the suspect held the business at gunpoint and fled across the street. Following the attempt to rob a third victim near the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Wineberg Place, The post Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
southjerseyobserver.com
17-Year Old From Atlantic City Arrested for Homicide
On December 19, 2022, members of the Atlantic City Police Department arrested a 17-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City in connection with the December 5, 2022 death of Atlantic City resident Timothy Council, Jr. The juvenile was originally charged on December 8, 2022 with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder,...
Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township
Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
Philly Driver Charged In Crash That Killed 3, Cops Say
Police in Philadelphia are searching for the driver who they said caused a crash that killed three people over the summer. Officials say Myzeh Jesse-Ross, 20, was driving a Dodge Charger with seven passengers north on 52nd Street at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 14. Jesse-Ross ran a red light...
Jersey Shore Man Who Smothered 6-Week-Old Daughter For Crying Is Sentenced: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old man from Monmouth County has been sentenced to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison for smothering his six-week-old baby girl to get her to stop crying, authorities said. Austin Meli, a Wall Township resident, already is serving a 10-year sentence for abusing his then 15-month-old son, according...
Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
Florida Man Had Loaded Gun, Ammo In Carry-On At Trenton-Mercer Airport: TSA
A Florida man was arrested Sunday after authorities at the Trenton-Mercer Airport allegedly found a loaded gun and multiple magazines in his carry-on bag.The .380 caliber handgun, which was accompanied by two loaded gun magazines and a pellet gun, was the first firearm found at the airport checkpoi…
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0