WLBT
‘It would be a game-changer’: Congress proposes $600M for Jackson water as part of omnibus spending bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Christmas could come early for the city of Jackson this month, with Congressional leaders proposing allocation more than $600 million in emergency funding for the city of Jackson’s water system. Tuesday, Sen. Roger Wicker announced that he intended to support a year-end omnibus spending bill...
Stimulus Checks 2023: What to Expect and When in the New Year
As 2022 comes to a close, many Americans will be wondering if they can expect some financial relief in the next year.
Congress may pass new retirement rules. These 7 changes are on the table
New retirement rules could make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them, if lawmakers pass their end-of-year omnibus spending package.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 to arrive in 12 days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are scheduled to receive a rare second payment at the end of the month, giving them a combined total of $1,755 in SSI benefits for the month of December.
Mississippi Residents Now Have a Reprieve Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane
Mississippi makes it really clear. You will need a REAL ID to fly commercially in the U.S., access military bases, or access secure federal facilities. But now the deadline for when this will happen has been extended. It used to be May 3, 2023, just a few months from now, as I wrote about last month.
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Friday, December 9, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read about the USDA's WASDE Report, the new chair of the House Ag Committee, drought in Argentina, and top stories this week. Editor Cassidy Walter covers the USDA's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. The report indicates the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks for...
beefmagazine.com
2023 Angus Herdsman of the Year candidates announced
While the life of a herdsman is one many dream about, the reality of the job is more physically and mentally challenging than most realize. To recognize those in the Angus family committed to ranching day in and day out, The American Angus Association® created the annual Herdsman of the Year Award. It honors Angus enthusiasts who dedicate themselves to the management, decision making and improvement of a specific herd.
NAACP sues Mississippi over legislative redistricting plan
Mississippi is perpetuating a legacy of racial discrimination because lawmakers failed to draw enough majority-Black districts for the state House and Senate, civil rights advocates say in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.The Mississippi NAACP and five Black residents of Mississippi filed the suit in federal court in Jackson, challenging districts that are scheduled to be used in the 2023 election. The suit comes six weeks before candidates' qualifying deadline of Feb. 1.The suit says redistricting plans for the 122-member House and the 52-member Senate will dilute the voting power of Black people in a state with the largest percentage of...
Timber sees mixed news during 2022 harvesting statewide
An increase in both the amount of timber harvested and delivered wood prices proved to be good ne...
WTOK-TV
New legislative watchdog report examines charter school funding and performance
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new legislative watchdog report is calling attention to both the funding and performance of Mississippi’s charter schools. There’s been some pushback on charter schools in Mississippi since they were first authorized. Traditional public school advocates were worried that money would be siphoned away from already underfunded schools. Now, this latest PEER report reveals that, yes, those local tax dollars are following the children to the charters, but it’s not equal to what’s flowing to the local districts.
Hattiesburg's former Hercules plant is now a Superfund site. What happens next?
Hattiesburg will get a boost in cleaning up the long-defunct Hercules Inc. site now that the Environmental Protection Agency has added it to its Superfund National Priorities List. A representative of the EPA's Superfund Community Engagement Section sent an email Tuesday to residents who signed up for notices regarding the Hercules site, informing them of the EPA decision. ...
WLBT
Judge: Election commissioner likely won’t be able to use ‘selective prosecution’ as defense in embezzlement case
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When her trial begins in January, Toni Johnson likely won’t be able to argue that she’s being prosecuted because of her race. Tuesday, Justice Jess Dickinson said he would approve a motion from the District Attorney’s Office to prevent her attorney from using “selective prosecution” as a defense.
