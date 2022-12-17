ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, December 9, 2022

In tonight's Evening Edition, read about the USDA's WASDE Report, the new chair of the House Ag Committee, drought in Argentina, and top stories this week. Editor Cassidy Walter covers the USDA's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. The report indicates the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beefmagazine.com

2023 Angus Herdsman of the Year candidates announced

While the life of a herdsman is one many dream about, the reality of the job is more physically and mentally challenging than most realize. To recognize those in the Angus family committed to ranching day in and day out, The American Angus Association® created the annual Herdsman of the Year Award. It honors Angus enthusiasts who dedicate themselves to the management, decision making and improvement of a specific herd.
The Independent

NAACP sues Mississippi over legislative redistricting plan

Mississippi is perpetuating a legacy of racial discrimination because lawmakers failed to draw enough majority-Black districts for the state House and Senate, civil rights advocates say in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.The Mississippi NAACP and five Black residents of Mississippi filed the suit in federal court in Jackson, challenging districts that are scheduled to be used in the 2023 election. The suit comes six weeks before candidates' qualifying deadline of Feb. 1.The suit says redistricting plans for the 122-member House and the 52-member Senate will dilute the voting power of Black people in a state with the largest percentage of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

New legislative watchdog report examines charter school funding and performance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new legislative watchdog report is calling attention to both the funding and performance of Mississippi’s charter schools. There’s been some pushback on charter schools in Mississippi since they were first authorized. Traditional public school advocates were worried that money would be siphoned away from already underfunded schools. Now, this latest PEER report reveals that, yes, those local tax dollars are following the children to the charters, but it’s not equal to what’s flowing to the local districts.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Hattiesburg American

Hattiesburg's former Hercules plant is now a Superfund site. What happens next?

Hattiesburg will get a boost in cleaning up the long-defunct Hercules Inc. site now that the Environmental Protection Agency has added it to its Superfund National Priorities List. A representative of the EPA's Superfund Community Engagement Section sent an email Tuesday to residents who signed up for notices regarding the Hercules site, informing them of the EPA decision. ...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy