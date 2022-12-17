Read full article on original website
Crews respond to vehicle, house fires in Weber County
Firefighters from Weber Fire District have responded to two separate fires within the county so far on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Waterline break floods CAPSA facility
LOGAN – The staff and administration of the Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA) spent the night and early morning hours trying to clean up after their outreach center flooded. A water line break sent gallons of water through the new addition. James Boyd, chief development officer for...
Minor injuries reported after two vehicle crash in North Logan
LOGAN — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning injured two people in North Logan. The crash occurred near 2400 North Main Street. North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich said a southbound white pickup truck was attempting to turn left onto 2400 North, when the driver pulled in front of a northbound grey SUV. The impact of the collision sent the SUV into a utility pole.
VIDEO: Train cars derail in Ogden rail yard
Several Union Pacific train cars derailed at an Ogden rail yard Tuesday. No one was injured and the incident is under investigation.
Malfunctioning switch causes overnight power outage
LOGAN — Many in Cache Valley spent several hours in the dark and cold Monday night after a major power outage. The outage was reported by customers in parts of Logan, Providence, Nibley, Hyrum and other locations. Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson Jona Whitesides said the outage began around 11:30...
Mendon man killed in head-on crash near Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM — A 38-year-old Mendon man died in a two vehicle crash early Tuesday morning along Valley View Highway, SR-30. The accident occurred around 1:00 a.m. near the Cache/Box Elder county line. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a silver 2015 Chevy pickup was westbound on SR-30...
Teen dies after car careens into Bear River in northern Utah
A 17-year-old male was found dead Friday after the car he was driving left the roadway and overturned into the Bear River in northern Utah’s Box Elder County. First responders found the deceased teenager inside the vehicle, which was upside down in the river, at about 3:15 p.m. near 4000 West 3600 North in Corinne, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation details that the driver was heading southbound on 4000 West, failed to turn at a T intersection at 3600 North, and drove off the roadway into the river. Dense fog was reported in the area, which the sheriff’s office said likely contributed to the incident.
Semi-truck driver critically injured in load shift accident in Ogden
A semi-truck driver suffered critical injuries after a load shift accident in Ogden on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department.
Ogden residents experience sticker shock with heating prices rising 2-4x
When the temperatures drop, you should typically expect your gas prices to go up. But for some Ogden families, the bill came as a shock when it was hundreds more than anticipated.
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
Two vehicle crash in south Logan shuts down portion of US-89/91 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash in southern Logan, Friday afternoon. The accident occurred near 1100 S. US-89/91 and shut down a portion of the highway for about 30 minutes. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said a white Hyundai Sonata was northbound, in...
Logan City approves plans for new Raising Cane’s restaurant
LOGAN – The Logan City Planning Commission has given approval for the new Raising Cane’s restaurant on the site of the recently-closed Sizzler restaurant. Raising Cane’s is known for their fresh chicken tenders, premium cut fries, homemade coleslaw, thick butter Texas Toast and fresh squeezed lemonade. The...
Lawana Jean Lemon Clark
January 12, 1958 – December 20, 2022 (age 64) Lawana Jean Lemon Clark, 64 of Tatum Texas, passed away at the home of her sister in Stone, Idaho after a several-year courageous battle with multiple cancers. She was born January 12, 1958, in Salt Lake City, Utah the daughter of Royal W. and Janet Madsen Lemon. She grew up in Park City, Utah, and enjoyed hiking, skiing, and swimming at the Mountain Spa in Midway, Utah. She loved the mountains and would visit whenever she was here.
MaryAnn Williamson Crockett
December 20, 1950 – December 19, 2022 (age 71) MaryAnn Williamson Crockett, age 71 of Providence, Utah, was called home on December 19, 2022 of natural causes. MaryAnn was born on December 20, 1950 to John and Eleanor Williamson in American Fork, Utah. MaryAnn attended schools in Utah and later in Georgia.
Merle Leon Hunsaker
November 27, 1944 – December 18, 2022 (age 78) Merle Leon Hunsaker, 78, passed away peacefully on December 18th, 2022 with his family by his side. Leon was the son of Allen and Clara Hunsaker and was raised in Brigham City, Utah, graduating from Box Elder High School. Leon attended Utah State University, earning a degree in Safety Education. Leon Married Barbara Blaine on July 17, 1974.
United Way looking for senior volunteers to help individuals battle anxiety and depression
LOGAN — Until December 29th, United Way of Cache Valley is seeking volunteers 55 and older for training and volunteer time to help others overcome anxiety, depression, even suicide ideation. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Tina Brundage, community resource and program director, told us more about...
Four Utah Crumbl Cookies franchises in violation of child labor laws
UTAH – The U.S. Department of Labor has conducted a federal investigation on the violation of child labor laws by Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based franchise network of cookie bakeries. The […]
Davis County Task Force conducted undercover drug bust
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — After receiving a tip from a sister law enforcement agency, an Officer with the Davis County Task Force planned a large-scale undercover drug bust. The Task Force was informed of a 40-year-old, named Braden Larkin, allegedly selling meth. The tip came Nov. 30, and after...
LIVESTREAM: Bear River Bears vs Box Elder Bees boys basketball | Dec. 20, 2022
The Bear River Bears vs Box Elder Bees broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Trent Carter. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.9 FM The Ranch in Box Elder County and streamed online here. To...
Logan man with lengthy drug history sentenced to prison – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to prison for causing a hit-and-run accident while under the influence. Christopher Joe Jr. was ordered to serve zero-to-five years in prison after prosecutors noted that he had more than 25 cases involving drug related crimes. Joe was sentenced Wednesday...
