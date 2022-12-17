ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

cachevalleydaily.com

Waterline break floods CAPSA facility

LOGAN – The staff and administration of the Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA) spent the night and early morning hours trying to clean up after their outreach center flooded. A water line break sent gallons of water through the new addition. James Boyd, chief development officer for...
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Minor injuries reported after two vehicle crash in North Logan

LOGAN — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning injured two people in North Logan. The crash occurred near 2400 North Main Street. North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich said a southbound white pickup truck was attempting to turn left onto 2400 North, when the driver pulled in front of a northbound grey SUV. The impact of the collision sent the SUV into a utility pole.
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Malfunctioning switch causes overnight power outage

LOGAN — Many in Cache Valley spent several hours in the dark and cold Monday night after a major power outage. The outage was reported by customers in parts of Logan, Providence, Nibley, Hyrum and other locations. Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson Jona Whitesides said the outage began around 11:30...
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Mendon man killed in head-on crash near Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM — A 38-year-old Mendon man died in a two vehicle crash early Tuesday morning along Valley View Highway, SR-30. The accident occurred around 1:00 a.m. near the Cache/Box Elder county line. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a silver 2015 Chevy pickup was westbound on SR-30...
MENDON, UT
Idaho State Journal

Teen dies after car careens into Bear River in northern Utah

A 17-year-old male was found dead Friday after the car he was driving left the roadway and overturned into the Bear River in northern Utah’s Box Elder County. First responders found the deceased teenager inside the vehicle, which was upside down in the river, at about 3:15 p.m. near 4000 West 3600 North in Corinne, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation details that the driver was heading southbound on 4000 West, failed to turn at a T intersection at 3600 North, and drove off the roadway into the river. Dense fog was reported in the area, which the sheriff’s office said likely contributed to the incident.
CORINNE, UT
KUTV

Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
UTAH STATE
cachevalleydaily.com

Logan City approves plans for new Raising Cane’s restaurant

LOGAN – The Logan City Planning Commission has given approval for the new Raising Cane’s restaurant on the site of the recently-closed Sizzler restaurant. Raising Cane’s is known for their fresh chicken tenders, premium cut fries, homemade coleslaw, thick butter Texas Toast and fresh squeezed lemonade. The...
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Lawana Jean Lemon Clark

January 12, 1958 – December 20, 2022 (age 64) Lawana Jean Lemon Clark, 64 of Tatum Texas, passed away at the home of her sister in Stone, Idaho after a several-year courageous battle with multiple cancers. She was born January 12, 1958, in Salt Lake City, Utah the daughter of Royal W. and Janet Madsen Lemon. She grew up in Park City, Utah, and enjoyed hiking, skiing, and swimming at the Mountain Spa in Midway, Utah. She loved the mountains and would visit whenever she was here.
TATUM, TX
cachevalleydaily.com

MaryAnn Williamson Crockett

December 20, 1950 – December 19, 2022 (age 71) MaryAnn Williamson Crockett, age 71 of Providence, Utah, was called home on December 19, 2022 of natural causes. MaryAnn was born on December 20, 1950 to John and Eleanor Williamson in American Fork, Utah. MaryAnn attended schools in Utah and later in Georgia.
PROVIDENCE, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Merle Leon Hunsaker

November 27, 1944 – December 18, 2022 (age 78) Merle Leon Hunsaker, 78, passed away peacefully on December 18th, 2022 with his family by his side. Leon was the son of Allen and Clara Hunsaker and was raised in Brigham City, Utah, graduating from Box Elder High School. Leon attended Utah State University, earning a degree in Safety Education. Leon Married Barbara Blaine on July 17, 1974.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Davis County Task Force conducted undercover drug bust

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — After receiving a tip from a sister law enforcement agency, an Officer with the Davis County Task Force planned a large-scale undercover drug bust. The Task Force was informed of a 40-year-old, named Braden Larkin, allegedly selling meth. The tip came Nov. 30, and after...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

