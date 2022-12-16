Read full article on original website
10,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized During South Jersey Arrest: Prosecutor
A joint investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Mount Laurel Police Department culminated in the seizure on Monday, Dec. 19 of 10,000 fentanyl pills – worth $40,000 on the street – and the arrest of a 33-year-old Florida man.
Authorities release images, seek tips in Salem County shooting death
Prosecutors investigating a summer homicide in Salem City are hoping members of the public can help identify several potential witnesses seen in surveillance images. Marquise Coleman, 24, of Salem, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 7 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Miller and Carpenter streets.
Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting
A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
ASSAULT BY AUTO: Busted Morris County Shoplifter Slams Officer With Car During Getaway Attempt
A 19-year-old woman busted for shoplifting in Morris County was charged with assault by auto for hitting an officer with her car during her getaway attempt, authorities said Monday. Kalani Hill, of Vauxhall, fled the scene after she was seen shoplifting from ShopRite in Hanover on Friday, Dec. 9, police...
Drunken Bucks Man Bites Cop At Starbucks, Police Say
A Bucks County man now faces felony assault charges after authorities say he bit a police officer during an altercation at a Starbucks. Central Bucks police were called to the coffee store just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 for reports of a suspicious person, the department said in a release.
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
Police Sergeant Stole $75K From Jersey Shore PBA: Prosecutor
A Wall Township Police Department sergeant has been charged with stealing more than $75,000 from his local Police Benevolent Association, authorities said,. James R. Cadigan, 40, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. An investigation into this matter was initiated by the...
Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township
Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
Wall, NJ Police Sergeant charged with embezzling $75,000 from local PBA
A Wall Township Police Sergeant has been charged with second-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking after allegedly embezzling more than $75,000 from the very PBA chapter he was with, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. An investigation began after the Wall Township PBA Local No. 234 gave a receipt of...
Murder Suicide Leaves Triplets Orphaned, Body Found In Lansdale: Report
Two-year-old triplets were apparently orphaned after their father killed their mother and then himself in an investigation that spanned Philadelphia and Montgomery County, Fox29 reports. The toddler triplets went missing after a woman was found dead of gunshot wounds in a Haines Street apartment Sunday, Dec. 18, police said. They...
20-Year Old Manalapan Man Fatally Shot In Hopewell Township
HOPEWELL TWP , N.J. (PBN) Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso reported Sunday Morning that a 20-year-old Manalapan man was fatally shot in Hopewell Township Saturday evening. At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Hopewell police responded to the Hopewell Valley Nature...
Florida Man Had Loaded Gun, Ammo In Carry-On At Trenton-Mercer Airport: TSA
A Florida man was arrested Sunday after authorities at the Trenton-Mercer Airport allegedly found a loaded gun and multiple magazines in his carry-on bag.The .380 caliber handgun, which was accompanied by two loaded gun magazines and a pellet gun, was the first firearm found at the airport checkpoi…
Middletown, NJ Police looking for relentless car theft, home burglary suspects
Middletown Police are investigating as series of attempted burglaries, car thefts, motor vehicle burglaries, and even home burglaries in the Oak Hill and Lincroft sections of town that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. It was around 3:55 am that police said they received a report of...
NJ Transit driver arrested after shooting teens who attacked him outside bus
JERSEY CITY — A rookie NJ Transit bus driver fired at three teenage boys Saturday night after being assaulted outside his bus. Now the driver faces a half-dozen charges, the most serious being attempted murder. Charles Fieros, 48, was assaulted near Monticello & Jewett avenues on the city's West...
Passenger Attempted to Assist Driver on the GSP Moments Before Double Fatal Accident; New Details
TLS today learned new details in the double fatal accident, first reported by TLS yesterday afternoon. NJSP stated “the preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Wrangler operated by Christopher Mulholland, 24, of Belmar, NJ, was traveling northbound in the right lane on the Garden State Parkway, in Wall Township, Monmouth County. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, NJ, was operating a Chevrolet Equinox in the right shoulder, stopped partially in the right travel lane of the Garden State Parkway.”
5 teens hurt, 3 ejected in DUI crash after using fake IDs to drink at bar
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said six teens were injured in a drunk driving crash after using fake IDs to drink at a bar.
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Driver killed in three-car crash on N.J. highway, officials say
A motorist was killed last week after a three-vehicle collision on a North Jersey highway, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. A Subaru was traveling on Route 3 West in Clifton at 4:47 a.m. last Thursday when it collided with another car that was disabled in the middle of the road, officials said. A third vehicle then struck the Subaru, police said.
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
Thieves target cars on Rutgers campuses across NJ
Rutgers University police are investigating the burglary and theft of seven vehicles on the New Brunswick and Newark campuses over the course of three days. Four vehicles were forcibly entered and ransacked while parked in Lot 105 on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.
