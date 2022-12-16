ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

NJ.com

Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting

A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Drunken Bucks Man Bites Cop At Starbucks, Police Say

A Bucks County man now faces felony assault charges after authorities say he bit a police officer during an altercation at a Starbucks. Central Bucks police were called to the coffee store just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 for reports of a suspicious person, the department said in a release.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police Sergeant Stole $75K From Jersey Shore PBA: Prosecutor

A Wall Township Police Department sergeant has been charged with stealing more than $75,000 from his local Police Benevolent Association, authorities said,. James R. Cadigan, 40, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. An investigation into this matter was initiated by the...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Princeton Packet

Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township

Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
PRINCETON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

20-Year Old Manalapan Man Fatally Shot In Hopewell Township

HOPEWELL TWP , N.J. (PBN) Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso reported Sunday Morning that a 20-year-old Manalapan man was fatally shot in Hopewell Township Saturday evening. At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Hopewell police responded to the Hopewell Valley Nature...
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Passenger Attempted to Assist Driver on the GSP Moments Before Double Fatal Accident; New Details

TLS today learned new details in the double fatal accident, first reported by TLS yesterday afternoon. NJSP stated “the preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Wrangler operated by Christopher Mulholland, 24, of Belmar, NJ, was traveling northbound in the right lane on the Garden State Parkway, in Wall Township, Monmouth County. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, NJ, was operating a Chevrolet Equinox in the right shoulder, stopped partially in the right travel lane of the Garden State Parkway.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say

PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in three-car crash on N.J. highway, officials say

A motorist was killed last week after a three-vehicle collision on a North Jersey highway, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. A Subaru was traveling on Route 3 West in Clifton at 4:47 a.m. last Thursday when it collided with another car that was disabled in the middle of the road, officials said. A third vehicle then struck the Subaru, police said.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Thieves target cars on Rutgers campuses across NJ

Rutgers University police are investigating the burglary and theft of seven vehicles on the New Brunswick and Newark campuses over the course of three days. Four vehicles were forcibly entered and ransacked while parked in Lot 105 on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
