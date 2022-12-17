On Friday, Dec. 2, I received a call from a Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce board member who was looking for a little assistance. They had gotten the go-ahead and other materials needed for their warming stations in Fisherman’s Wharf Inn parking lot for the arrival of Santa and his friends. This free event was created by BHRCC to enhance the Santa experience for families all while merchants and organizations, including CRC, could provide additional treats and information about our programs and services. The assistance needed from the call was for some wood to be used during the community event, a longstanding tradition here in the Boothbay region.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO