Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: School concert, closings and more
On Wednesday, December 21, weather permitting, the staff and students at Southport Central School are going caroling in the neighborhood, leaving the school about 10:30 a.m. If you are home, please look out for the carolers and greet them with a Merry Christmas. This is the last school day before Christmas.
boothbayregister.com
Christmas thank you’s
It is five days before Christmas as I write this and I didn’t have a clue what to write besides wishing our readers a Merry Christmas. But I figured it out as the next deadline loomed. Besides the wonderful staff I work with – editorial, production, advertising and business...
boothbayregister.com
My Christmas present from the Health Center
The Boothbay Region Health Center has been running a research pilot program to reverse Alzheimer’s disease and dementia since January 2020. Dr. Allan “Chip” Teel and I launched the program after we had both read and studied the research of Dr. Dale Bredesen who has written three books and numerous research papers on his RECODE program—a personalized medicine and lifestyle modification program to reduce and even to reverse cognitive decline. My interest in the program stemmed from my genetic risk of Alzheimer’s inherited from my grandfather and my father.
boothbayregister.com
Woodchucks answer the call
On Friday, Dec. 2, I received a call from a Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce board member who was looking for a little assistance. They had gotten the go-ahead and other materials needed for their warming stations in Fisherman’s Wharf Inn parking lot for the arrival of Santa and his friends. This free event was created by BHRCC to enhance the Santa experience for families all while merchants and organizations, including CRC, could provide additional treats and information about our programs and services. The assistance needed from the call was for some wood to be used during the community event, a longstanding tradition here in the Boothbay region.
boothbayregister.com
‘Joy’ comes to Miles Memorial Hospital
From Dec. 3 to March 3, 2023 an art exhibit named “Joy” will be show at Miles Memorial Hospital, 35 Miles St., Damariscotta by native Maine artist Cheryl Young. Young loves animals, and this is her expression of the delight and pleasure they bring. She uses colored pencils, sometimes combined with pen and ink or gouache, to bring animal drawings to life and to show intricate detailing.
boothbayregister.com
Down East Yacht Club
Hosts, Commodore Brent Pope and P/C Susan Pope with co- hosts, V/C Aaron and Suzanne Rugh spent significant time organizing the DEYC 2022 Christmas Party. Several previous successful DEYC Christmas Parties galor, including last year’s celebration, were held at the Watershed Tavern in Edgecomb … so why not do it again.
boothbayregister.com
Chris Sproul
Chris Sproul passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, just two weeks before her 86th birthday. Born Dec. 23, 1936 to Alton and Lotta Hills Dickinson, she lived her entire life in Boothbay, graduating from Boothbay Harbor High School in 1955. She married Jim Sproul in 1956 and together they raised their children, Mike and Jackie.
boothbayregister.com
Gardens Aglow voted in Top 3 of USA Today’s national poll
USA TODAY has announced the top 10 Botanical Garden Holiday Lights displays in the country, and Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow took spot number three. Gardens Aglow made its debut eight years ago in 2015, and for the last five years has been nominated for this award. “Gardens...
boothbayregister.com
We’ve got lights with a little help from our friends
Boothbay Common is now lit up for the Christmas season, thanks to Dawn Gilbert, Boothbay Civic Association and many friends who volunteered to help set it up. The “Memory Tree” on the gazebo, the three sailing ships and the lobster trap tree are the main features of the display.
boothbayregister.com
Re: Schmid Preserve Endowment Fund
On behalf of the Town of Edgecomb and the Schmid Preserve Advisory Board, I would like to thank everyone who donated to the newly established Schmid Preserve Endowment Fund. We now have a small but solid endowment which will help fund the maintenance and management of the 766-acre preserve which has over eight miles of four-season, multi-use trails. The Schmid Preserve serves as a critical habitat for many insects, birds, amphibians and mammals while also providing a great recreational asset for the residents and visitors of the mid-coast.
boothbayregister.com
Kitchen fire results in minimal damage to Signal Point condominium unit
Minor smoke and stove damage resulted from a fire Sunday afternoon at Signal Point Condominiums, Boothbay Harbor Fire Chief Nick Upham said the department responded to a fire alarm around 12:42 p.m.; a pair of firefighters investigated, and discovered smoke coming from unit No. 12. A neighbor with a pass key let firefighters into the unit, and they discovered a fire in the kitchen area.
boothbayregister.com
Peter N. Johansson
Peter Nils Johansson, 59, of Birch Point Road, Wiscasset died Dec. 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Morristown, New Jersey on March 25, 1963, a son of Walter N. and Nancy (Brown) Johansson. Peter graduated from Lincoln Academy and entered the U.S. Army, serving in Colorado and...
boothbayregister.com
Two Bridges seeing influx of local inmates
Two Bridges Jail Authority has seen a sharp increase in inmates from Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties in recent weeks due to the resumption of full Superior Court dockets. On Dec. 20, Lincoln County Chief Deputy Rand Maker reported the number of local inmates rose from seven to 14. Maker presented the sheriff’s department report during the commissioners’ meeting. He also received commissioners’ approval to buy another six tracking units for the jail diversion program.
boothbayregister.com
Robert Johnson
Robert “Bob” Johnson, 91, of Edgecomb, passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport, on the evening of Dec. 8, 2022. Bob was born in Manchester, New Hampshire on Aug. 23, 1931 and lived there until he joined the U.S. Army in 1952. After his honorable discharge...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
boothbayregister.com
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Dec. 1 to Dec. 15:. Dec. 1, Cameron Moore, 25, of Wiscasset was summonsed for Operating After License Suspension, by Officer Jonathan Barnes. Dec. 2, Lenan Garricks, 36, of Wiscasset was arrested for Violating Protective Order and Domestic Violence Terrorizing, by Chief Lawrence...
boothbayregister.com
Dec. 20 update: Midcoast adds 23 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Comments / 0