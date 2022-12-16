ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting

A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies

TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted for the armed robberies of multiple businesses in the city. Police responded to a commercial armed robbery call at 912 Brunswick Avenue at Mundy’s Liquor on Wednesday, December 7th, at approximately 9:30. The initial investigation revealed the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint, obtaining over $2700.00 in U.S. currency before exiting the establishment. After entering 918 Brunswick Avenue, Spojnik, the suspect held the business at gunpoint and fled across the street. Following the attempt to rob a third victim near the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Wineberg Place, The post Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

17-Year Old From Atlantic City Arrested for Homicide

On December 19, 2022, members of the Atlantic City Police Department arrested a 17-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City in connection with the December 5, 2022 death of Atlantic City resident Timothy Council, Jr. The juvenile was originally charged on December 8, 2022 with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Wilmington teen charged for multiple car thefts in Newark

NEWARK, DE – A 16-year-old male from Newark has been charged for multiple car thefts that took place early Sunday morning, according to police. On Sunday, at around 7 am, Newark dispatchers received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from a residence in the 1200-block of Janice Drive as well as a report of a second vehicle that had been stolen from a driveway in the 400-block of Douglas D Alley Drive. One of the vehicle’s built-in tracking systems was tracking the location of one of these stolen cars as officers investigated the incident. Using the onboard The post Wilmington teen charged for multiple car thefts in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) --  Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy