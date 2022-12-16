Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Baba's Bucha Releases Kombucha Collaboration with Philly Artist Chill MoodyMarilyn JohnsonPhoenixville, PA
Related
10,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized During South Jersey Arrest: Prosecutor
A joint investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Mount Laurel Police Department culminated in the seizure on Monday, Dec. 19 of 10,000 fentanyl pills – worth $40,000 on the street – and the arrest of a 33-year-old Florida man.
After 25 years on death row, freed Pa. man is fatally shot at a funeral
When Christopher Williams came home from prison in February 2021, he was clutching a file folder containing two sheets of paper: two signed execution warrants bearing his name. Williams had served nearly three decades in prison, including 25 years on Pennsylvania death row, before being exonerated of four murders and...
'I thought a woman was getting murdered:' Neighbors intervene during attack in NJ neighborhood
"I mean, the neighbors did a really good job and possibly saved her life," said Deputy Chief Mike Packer.
phillyvoice.com
Alleged gunmen who killed 2 people at Fourth of July cookout last year arrested in sweeping gang investigation
Two men accused of opening fire at a Fourth of July cookout in 2021, killing two people and wounding two others, have been charged with murder as part of a larger investigation into gang activity in Philadelphia. Anthony Lacey-Woodson, 20, and Jalen Mickens, 21, were among four people who allegedly...
Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting
Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
Authorities release images, seek tips in Salem County shooting death
Prosecutors investigating a summer homicide in Salem City are hoping members of the public can help identify several potential witnesses seen in surveillance images. Marquise Coleman, 24, of Salem, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 7 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Miller and Carpenter streets.
Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting
A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
Man sentenced to 13 years for strangling woman, trying to get her to drop charges
A New Jersey man who strangled a woman and then harassed her in an effort to get her to change her story has been sentenced to 13 years in state prison. Larry McMillan, 51, of Sicklerville, will have to serve half the term before he is eligible for parole, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted for the armed robberies of multiple businesses in the city. Police responded to a commercial armed robbery call at 912 Brunswick Avenue at Mundy’s Liquor on Wednesday, December 7th, at approximately 9:30. The initial investigation revealed the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint, obtaining over $2700.00 in U.S. currency before exiting the establishment. After entering 918 Brunswick Avenue, Spojnik, the suspect held the business at gunpoint and fled across the street. Following the attempt to rob a third victim near the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Wineberg Place, The post Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Parents Dead In Murder Suicide That Left Triplets Orphaned In Philadelphia, MontCo ID'd
Two-year-old triplets were apparently orphaned after their father killed their mother and then himself in an investigation that spanned Philadelphia and Montgomery County, according to police and various news reports. Police responding to an East Haines Street apartment around 8:10 p.m., Dec. 18 on reports of a person screaming found...
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
southjerseyobserver.com
17-Year Old From Atlantic City Arrested for Homicide
On December 19, 2022, members of the Atlantic City Police Department arrested a 17-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City in connection with the December 5, 2022 death of Atlantic City resident Timothy Council, Jr. The juvenile was originally charged on December 8, 2022 with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder,...
Wilmington teen charged for multiple car thefts in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 16-year-old male from Newark has been charged for multiple car thefts that took place early Sunday morning, according to police. On Sunday, at around 7 am, Newark dispatchers received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from a residence in the 1200-block of Janice Drive as well as a report of a second vehicle that had been stolen from a driveway in the 400-block of Douglas D Alley Drive. One of the vehicle’s built-in tracking systems was tracking the location of one of these stolen cars as officers investigated the incident. Using the onboard The post Wilmington teen charged for multiple car thefts in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Murder Suicide Leaves Triplets Orphaned, Body Found In Lansdale: Report
Two-year-old triplets were apparently orphaned after their father killed their mother and then himself in an investigation that spanned Philadelphia and Montgomery County, Fox29 reports. The toddler triplets went missing after a woman was found dead of gunshot wounds in a Haines Street apartment Sunday, Dec. 18, police said. They...
YAHOO!
Alleged Philly-South Jersey mob underboss gets prison term for conspiracy charges
PHILADELPHIA – The alleged underboss of the Philadelphia-South Jersey mob has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in multiple conspiracies, authorities say. Steven Mazzone, 59, of Philadelphia, conspired to engage in extortion, illegal gambling, drug dealing, and loansharking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.
Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
Florida Man Had Loaded Gun, Ammo In Carry-On At Trenton-Mercer Airport: TSA
A Florida man was arrested Sunday after authorities at the Trenton-Mercer Airport allegedly found a loaded gun and multiple magazines in his carry-on bag.The .380 caliber handgun, which was accompanied by two loaded gun magazines and a pellet gun, was the first firearm found at the airport checkpoi…
Middletown, NJ Police looking for relentless car theft, home burglary suspects
Middletown Police are investigating as series of attempted burglaries, car thefts, motor vehicle burglaries, and even home burglaries in the Oak Hill and Lincroft sections of town that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. It was around 3:55 am that police said they received a report of...
NJ Transit driver arrested after shooting teens who attacked him outside bus
JERSEY CITY — A rookie NJ Transit bus driver fired at three teenage boys Saturday night after being assaulted outside his bus. Now the driver faces a half-dozen charges, the most serious being attempted murder. Charles Fieros, 48, was assaulted near Monticello & Jewett avenues on the city's West...
Woman shot in head inside home in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot in the head in the family room of a home in Southwest Philadelphia, police said Tuesday.Chopper 3 was over the home on South 57th Street near Baltimore Avenue.The 42-year-old woman was last listed in extremely critical condition.Police have not made any arrests.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0