LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Kansas in Real Time

It's a battle of bluebloods, with No. 14 Indiana traveling to Lawrence to take on No. 8 Kansas in a huge national TV nonconference showdown. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated with all the news and views from press row in real time.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Welcome to Allen Fieldhouse on the campus of the University of Kansas for Saturday's national TV showdown between No. 14 Indiana and No. 8 Kansas. It's electric here inside this iconic old barn as two of the bluebloods of the sport hook up for the first time in more than six years.

This is our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on all the news and views from the game in real time. We'll throw in some highlights and opinion as well. All of the latest news appears at the top, so just keep refreshing. ENJOY THE GAME!

FINAL: It's all over here, as No. 8 Kansas lays a whipping on No. 14 Indiana at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks win 84-62, and the Hoosiers fall to 8-3 on the season.

1:50 p.m. — Indiana empties then bench, and the rout is on. There's a timeout with 1:53 to go, and Kansas has its biggest lead of the day at 81-58.

1:40 p.m. — Another block by Trayce Jackson-Davis and he now has eight on the day. Kansas leads 70-51 with 5:30 to go.

1:30 p.m. — We've reached the under-8 timeout and the Kansas lead is back up to 20. It;'s 66-46 with 7:58 to go. Jalen Hood-Schifino is Indiana's leading scorer with 10 points, but he's just 2-for-10 from the floor.

1:20 p.m. — Kansas scores on four consecutive possessions and the lead is back up to 18. Indiana making it way too easy on the defensive end. Kansas is shooting 54.5 percent from the floor.

1:09 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis goes the length of the floor with the ball and scores and suddenly the Hoosiers are within 10 at 48-38. Kansas coach Bill Self calls timeout and starts ripping into his team. There's 16:06 to go. Trayce with nine points now, leading the Hoosiers in scoring. That's so much better. Just keep the run going now.

1:04 p.m. — We start the second half with Tamar Bates on the floor for Xavier Johnson, who came back out of the locker room on crutches.

Indiana guard Xavier Johnson came out at halftime with a boot on his right foot. He needed crutches to walk across the floor. (Photo by Jack Ankony/HoosiersNow.com)

HALFTIME STATS: Numbers of note including 12 turnovers by Indiana, but Kansas has 10. Shooting the difference. Kansas is at 60.7 percent (17-for-28), while Indiana is at just 33.3 percent (10-for-30).

12:49 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis had six points in the half, all of them coming in the final 1:55 of the half. Indiana has to do a better job of getting him the ball in open spots. He's still the best player on this team, by far, and everything still needs to run through him.

12:48 p.m. — A little run there helps Indiana cut the lead from 22 to 15. We got to the halftime break with Kansas leading 44-29. Gradey Dick of Kansas the game's leading scorer with 13 points. He's 5-for-5 from the field, with three threes.

12:40 p.m. — Kansas scores again on back-to-back trips and now leads 42-20. Jalen Hood-Schifino hits a three and Trayce Jackson-Davis gets his first basket on a dunk off a lob from Hood-Schifino. There's 1:29 to go in the half and it''s 42-25.

Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) shoots over Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the first half on Saturday, (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

12:35 p.m. — Back-to-back turnovers again by Indiana — that's 11 now — and Kansas scores both times. Jayhawks lead 34-17 and the Hoosiers are completely flustered.

12:30 p.m. — Jalen Hood-Schifino hits a three and now it's 28-17 Kansas. We've hit the under-8 timeout and the Hoosiers are still in trouble. They need to get this deficit to five or less by halftime. And stop with the turnovers. IU has nine already.

12:25 p.m. — Xavier Johnson is on the floor grimacing in pain and holding his knee. Not a good look after a collision on the floor.

12:20 p.m. — We're at the under-12 media timeout and Kansas leads 21-8. The Hoosiers are just 3-for-13 from the field and already have six turnovers. Not a good look after a collision on the floor. He's being helped off the floor by two teammates, can't put weight on it.

12:15 p.m. ET — I like our 1940 and 1953 banners more than theirs. IU beat Kansas in both title games.

MY TWO CENTS: Indiana just can't keep falling into these huge holes against quality teams. Did the same thing last week against Arizona, falling behind 27-8. Four turnovers already, two by Jalen Hood-Schifino.

12:05 — Indiana is 0-for-3 out of the gate with two turnovers and fall into a 7-0 hole. Race Thompson ends the drought with a fadeaway jumper on the left side. Kansas scores twice though, and it's 12-2. Mike Woodson calls timeout.

12:02 p.m. ET — Indiana gets the opening tip and goes right inside to Trayce Jackson-Davis. Kansas immediately doubles and he hits a wide open Miller Kopp in the left corner. His three comes up short. Indiana gets a stop, but then Jalen Hood-Schifino missed a 12-footer in the lane.

11:55 a.m. ET — A huge round of applause for Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino when he is announced as part of Indiana's starting lineup. He's missed three games, including the Hoosiers' two losses, so it's great to have him back.

11:45 a.m. ET — I've been in about a hundred college basketball arenas during my career, but I've NEVER been to Allen Fieldhouse. Bucket list checked. It's got a Hinkle Fieldhouse feel to it, with the Mackey Arena noise. This is going to be fun.

11:25 a.m. ET — No surprise, but there are plenty of Indiana fans in the building, and they're already making a lot of noise. This is going to be a fun environment.

11:15 a.m. ET — It's great to see Dick Vitale in the house here. The game today is on ESPN2, and the long-time voice of college basketball on the ESPN family of networks has gone through a hell of a cancer battle to be here. He's doing the game with Dave O'Brien, one of the best play-by-play guys in the game. Here's how to watch, with all of our fun gameday preview stuff as well. CLICK HERE

11:05 a..m. ET — The good news upon arriving at Allen Fieldhouse is that Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino is out on the floor and moving around fine. The star recruit has missed three games with a back injury — including both of Indiana's losses — so it's good to see him out there. An hour before tip, Indiana officials are still calling it a game-time decision, but all signs are pointing to him starting. Here's the story on his time away, and what he means to the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE

