Little Rock, AR

Kait 8

Teen arrested for car theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a teen and are searching for another in connection to two stolen vehicles. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, officer Thomas Nash and Sgt Anthony Zaffarano noticed two vehicles traveling west on Nettleton at 80 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
JONESBORO, AR
THV11

Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident

A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
neareport.com

$5,000 stolen in Jonesboro home break-in

JONESBORO, Ark. – A Jonesboro resident’s home was broken into and a major theft committed, a report filed on Sunday with JPD said. Police responded around 10:28 PM on December 18 to the Links Apartments. At some point between 5:40 PM and 10:15 PM the same day, someone was able to get into an apartment through an unlocked bedroom window. During the entry, the blinds were damaged but the suspect was only getting started.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Man dies in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
abc17news.com

Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A case file reviewed by a local prosecutor says that an Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program.” The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. The 38-year-old died on his first day of training at a training academy in North Little rock. A medical examiner’s autopsy report later ruled that Parks’ death was an accident caused by a “sickle-cell” crisis. Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley declined to detail the issues he referenced with the culture of the training program.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

Jonesboro business reports $32,000 forgery

Jonesboro, Ark. – Several Jonesboro businesses fell victim to thieves recently, reports released on Monday by the police department showed. One of the larger theft reports was made on December 17, when police responded to Elite Eyecare and Optical, 2100-E. Highland Drive. The report, which still contains mostly masked information, says that a suspect made and cashed a forged check on the victim’s account, with the victim, in this case, being the business itself. The report says $32,000 was stolen from the business, a felonious amount.
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Suspect arrested after hit and run

JONESBORO, Ark. – A suspect ended up being arrested on Sunday in Jonesboro after police say he rear-ended a victim and then left the scene. The accident happened around noon December 18 at the 3200-block of East Johnson Avenue. Police responded to the hit and run accident where a 75-year-old woman was the victim, but the suspect didn’t remain at the scene.
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Suspect shot his brother after argument, police report says

Jonesboro, Ark. – Some type of dispute between family members ended with one person being shot on Saturday (December 17) in Jonesboro. It happened around 2:45 PM at the 1600-block of Dupwe Drive. Police were dispatched to a shooting. Dequan Smith, 28, suffered the gunshot wound. Officer Garrett Haney observed the bloody wound and applied a tourniquet before the victim was rushed to the hospital. Officers observed what appeared to be an entry wound in the left elbow area with the bullet exiting the inside of the arm, then going inside the skin of his chest and back out.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Lawsuit filed over Jonesboro church building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro has taken a step to keep its current church building by filing a lawsuit. Daniel P. Dalton and D. Chris Gardner filed the lawsuit on behalf of First United Methodist Church Monday around 10:30 a.m. against the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, The Arkansas Conference of United Methodist Church, and other interested parties in the properties.
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Report on fatal tractor-trailer accident released by state police

More details of a fatal tractor-trailer accident just north of Batesville earlier this month have been released by the Arkansas State Police. According to the state police’s fatality report, an International Harvester driven by Mark A. Spinks, 56, of Concord, was southbound in the outside lane on U.S. Highway 167 on Dec. 6 when it began traveling in a southeast direction and then “crossed the oncoming lanes of traffic and entered the northbound shoulder” before it struck the “ditch/creek embankment” and came to a rest. Spinks was killed in the accident.
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Police: Man arrested in Little Rock homicide

A fatal shooting on Sunday in Little Rock led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man, police said. Joshua Shorty was arrested as Arkansas State Police and Little Rock police investigated a shooting near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway, a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department said early Sunday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

House damaged in fully-involved fire

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews from multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Bono Monday afternoon. The fire happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at a double-wide trailer located on County Road 328. Bono Police Chief Mike Perrish said despite the huge smoke and flames, the trailer...
BONO, AR
Kait 8

Law enforcement officer passes away

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities across northeast Arkansas mourn the loss of Joshua Murray, 36. He died Thursday, December 15. He was originally from Paragould, Arkansas. Murray was a firefighter for the Blytheville Fire Department. In 2015, he received the Firefighter if the Year award. He later transferred over...
PARAGOULD, AR
ktalnews.com

WATCH: Procession for detective killed in Wreaths Across America escort

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People lined the streets of Bentonville early Sunday morning, Dec. 18, as first responders held a procession for a deputy who was killed on duty. WATCH HERE AS PROCESSION BEGINS. WATCH HERE as procession continues down 14th Street in Bentonville. Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective...
BENTONVILLE, AR
THV11

Little Rock police search for missing 13-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway teenager. 13-year-old Latonya Hill was last seen in Little Rock on December 18, 2022. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

