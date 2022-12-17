Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
“Disgraceful”: Australian tour promoters bite back at Azealia Banks
Tour promoters Bizarro, who are involved in Azealia Banks’ failed Aussie tour, have bitten back at the rapper and called her “disgraceful”. Banks was booked for an Australia tour this month, and although she made her first appearance, she suddenly pulled out of the rest of her scheduled dates. Just hours before her scheduled show in Brisbane last week, Banks’ told her followers that the show was off.
Sister Wives stars & polygamous couple Christine and Nathan Collier split after Kody’s breakup from three wives
NATHAN and Christine Collier, who shared their family drama on Sister Wives, have split after friend Kody Brown's breakup from his three wives, The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal. The Colliers made an appearance on the hit TLC show in season 8. After a three-year battle in the US District...
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Speaks Out About His Death
Friends and colleagues of Stephen “tWitch” Boss are still trying to make sense of his death. People have questions that may remain unanswered, but we need to remember that certain things are not our business, regardless of how curious we may be. Stephen and his wife, Allison Holker, had been married since 2013. tWitch and […] The post Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Speaks Out About His Death appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Emily in Paris’ Has a Secret Weapon. Why Won’t the Show Use It?
It took a moment for me to recognize Lucas Bravo in the movie “Ticket to Paradise.” On Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” Bravo plays Gabriel; the criminally handsome, criminally French neighbor of the titular Emily (Lily Collins), a French chef in France who speaks French and who is set up as Emily’s endgame from Season 1, Episode 1. He is kind and attractive (and French), the diet version of better romantic heroes, but not a particularly compelling or entertaining character — but it turns out Bravo has the capacity for both. In “Ticket to Paradise,” Bravo plays easily the wildest part of an...
thebrag.com
These New South Whales release long-lost Daniel Johns interview
Comedic punks These New South Whales have released their long-lost interview with Daniel Johns. Johns chatted to the band before the COVID-19 pandemic for their YouTube talk show TNSW Tonight!, and the episode finally aired several years later on Tuesday night. “In 2020 before the FutureNever era, I was asked...
thebrag.com
Ex-Studio 10 host slams Channel 10 for Australia Day move
Former Studio 10 host Joe Hildebrand has criticised Channel 10 for virtue-baiting over their Australia Day announcement. Former Studio 10 host Joe Hildebrand has slammed Channel 10 for their refusal to recognise January 26th as Australia Day going forward. In his criticism, Hildebrand accused Paramount of ‘virtue signalling’, claiming they should have donated to indigenous charities that denounce the date itself.
thebrag.com
The first MAFS pair up has been leaked & their wedding day is chaos
The first MAFS couple has been leaked, and if their wedding day is any indication of what the new season has in store, then buckle in because we’re in for a ride. It was recently reported that the ‘biggest ever scandal’ will occur on the upcoming season of MAFS. The scandal in question sees one of the brides discover that her TV groom hooked up with another woman hours before walking down the aisle.
thebrag.com
Charlotte Crosby has dissolved all of her lip filler
Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has debuted a dramatically different face after dissolving eight years of accumulated lip filler. Crosby is well known for having very inflated lips and has never kept a secret about her lip injections. However, the reality star told her followers that her grandma had recently passed away, and that she had always hated Crosby’s lip fillers.
thebrag.com
Apology regarding our recent article on Suzan Mutesi
On 14 November we published an article titled ‘Celeb Stylist details alleged assault by ‘The Challenge’ star Suzan Mutesi’ about Suzan Mutesi, an award-winning Ugandan-Australian fashion designer, author and actress. It has been pointed out to us and we accept that the article contained some defamatory...
Comments / 0