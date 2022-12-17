It took a moment for me to recognize Lucas Bravo in the movie “Ticket to Paradise.” On Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” Bravo plays Gabriel; the criminally handsome, criminally French neighbor of the titular Emily (Lily Collins), a French chef in France who speaks French and who is set up as Emily’s endgame from Season 1, Episode 1. He is kind and attractive (and French), the diet version of better romantic heroes, but not a particularly compelling or entertaining character — but it turns out Bravo has the capacity for both. In “Ticket to Paradise,” Bravo plays easily the wildest part of an...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO