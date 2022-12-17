Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Lily Allen: ‘Nepo babies have feelings’
Lily Allen has returned with another rant defending nepo babies, and it’s every bit as wild as the first one. Lily Allen isn’t very happy about the growing discourse around nepo babies, it seems. Hours after a series of tweets where she claimed nepo babies were ‘starved of affection’, the star returned with another, albeit more subdued, thread.
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'A Christmas Story' 39 years later
Much of the original cast of "A Christmas Story" reunited this year for a legacy sequel, "A Christmas Story Christmas." It's on HBO Max.
thebrag.com
Laura Byrne slams Kyle Sandilands in leaked text over Yung Gravy drama
Laura Byrne has slammed Kyle Sandilands in leaked texts over “misogynistic” comments that he made about Abbie Chatfield during a recent interview with Yung Gravy. Kyle Sandilands was hosting the Kyle and Jackie O show alongside Brittany Hockley, who has been standing in for Jackie O while she is off sick. In the interview, Yung Gravy mentioned that he had a date with Abbie Chatfield lined up.
Comments / 0