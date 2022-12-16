ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

usjbluejays.com

Men's Basketball Claims No. 1 Spot in D3hoops National Rankings

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. - The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) men's basketball program continued its meteoric rise in the Division III national rankings, making history Monday evening when it was tabbed the No. 1 team in the nation, following the release of the fourth in-season D3hoops.com Top 25 of the 2022-23 campaign. USJ, who is in the midst of just its fifth season (fourth full season) since starting its men's basketball program in 2018-19, has climbed to the top spot in the land after receiving 21 of a possible 25 first-place votes and 619 poll points overall from the Top 25 voters. The Blue Jays are currently one of 12 remaining undefeated teams in Division III men's basketball and are 9-0 to start the season. Saint Joseph plays next at No. 14 WPI on Friday, December 30 at 2:00 p.m. in Worcester, Mass.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Cardillo of Southington headlines local selections, Bishop, Vasquez also chosen as all-state

The Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) released their All-State Football teams this week following the conclusion of the six state championships. The Southington Blue Knights led the local schools with three selections among the seven players chosen. Southington running back Lincoln Cardillo was one of the headliners across the...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Connecticut College Baseball Player Killed Over The Weekend In New Jersey

On Saturday night, Philip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, New Jersey was shot in Hopewell Township. Urban, a freshman basketball player at Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut found by police at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve around 7 p.m., slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Urban, was...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

UConn fans cheer team on in Myrtle Beach Bowl from Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Husky fans are cheering the team on — both at home, and in South Carolina. The University of Connecticut is facing off against Marshall University in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday afternoon. UConn hopes to have its first winning season since 2010 and its first bowl win since 2011. Fans gathered […]
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Strong defense leads to blowout win for Falcons over Kennedy 82-43

BRISTOL - The St. Paul Falcons cruised to a blowout victory in their season opener against Kennedy Friday night, 82-43, after the Falcons defense suffocated any chance of an offensive threat by the Eagles and started off firing on all cylinders. St. Paul coach Joe Mone said overall he is...
BRISTOL, CT
travelmag.com

Discover 5 Fascinating Yale University Museums and Galleries

The Ivy League university of Yale has many points of prestige. Among them are these excellent museums and galleries open to the public and Yalies alike. New Haven became one of the earliest English towns in what is modern-day Connecticut, when it was settled by Puritans in 1638. Within decades the town had its own school and in 1701, two significant developments conferred an importance upon New Haven that has endured the centuries. It was made Connecticut’s co-capital, along with Hartford, which it remained until 1873, when Hartford went on alone. In that time, however, there was much development in the city. The second, more important, development for New Haven came in 1701 with the establishing of Yale University.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

All-female Boy Scout Troop 1425 is selling festive holiday bowls

BRISTOL – The all-female Boy Scout Troop 1425 is selling festive holiday bowls as a fundraiser to support troop activities. Vanguard Plastics in Southington has donated the bowls for the troop to sell as part of this fundraiser. They include holiday bowls with red, white and green colors, as well as bowls with an autumn pattern. There are also smaller, soup bowls.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Brewbound.com

Stony Creek Brewery Announces Collaboration with Bigelow Tea Company

BRANFORD, Connecticut – Stony Creek Brewery, a leading regional craft brewery located in Branford, Connecticut, announced that they have partnered with Bigelow Tea for the release of two new tea-infused beers. These new beer creations, named No Comment and Carpe Tea-em, mark the first-ever beer collaboration between the two Connecticut businesses.
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Middletown Announces Shakeup of School Administration

MIDDLETOWN — Christine Bourne has resigned from her position as Chief of Administration and Finance for the school district while Marco Gaylord will be returning as the district’s Executive Director of Operations. Both have spent about a year on paid administrative leave in connection to an investigation into the district’s top leadership.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

