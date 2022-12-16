Read full article on original website
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mould Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
usjbluejays.com
Men's Basketball Claims No. 1 Spot in D3hoops National Rankings
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. - The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) men's basketball program continued its meteoric rise in the Division III national rankings, making history Monday evening when it was tabbed the No. 1 team in the nation, following the release of the fourth in-season D3hoops.com Top 25 of the 2022-23 campaign. USJ, who is in the midst of just its fifth season (fourth full season) since starting its men's basketball program in 2018-19, has climbed to the top spot in the land after receiving 21 of a possible 25 first-place votes and 619 poll points overall from the Top 25 voters. The Blue Jays are currently one of 12 remaining undefeated teams in Division III men's basketball and are 9-0 to start the season. Saint Joseph plays next at No. 14 WPI on Friday, December 30 at 2:00 p.m. in Worcester, Mass.
New Britain Herald
Cardillo of Southington headlines local selections, Bishop, Vasquez also chosen as all-state
The Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) released their All-State Football teams this week following the conclusion of the six state championships. The Southington Blue Knights led the local schools with three selections among the seven players chosen. Southington running back Lincoln Cardillo was one of the headliners across the...
newstalknewengland.com
Connecticut College Baseball Player Killed Over The Weekend In New Jersey
On Saturday night, Philip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, New Jersey was shot in Hopewell Township. Urban, a freshman basketball player at Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut found by police at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve around 7 p.m., slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Urban, was...
UConn fans cheer team on in Myrtle Beach Bowl from Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Husky fans are cheering the team on — both at home, and in South Carolina. The University of Connecticut is facing off against Marshall University in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday afternoon. UConn hopes to have its first winning season since 2010 and its first bowl win since 2011. Fans gathered […]
Post University basketball player found fatally shot in Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve
Philip Urban was found fatally shot in a White Mercedes on Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve.
Bristol Press
Strong defense leads to blowout win for Falcons over Kennedy 82-43
BRISTOL - The St. Paul Falcons cruised to a blowout victory in their season opener against Kennedy Friday night, 82-43, after the Falcons defense suffocated any chance of an offensive threat by the Eagles and started off firing on all cylinders. St. Paul coach Joe Mone said overall he is...
travelmag.com
Discover 5 Fascinating Yale University Museums and Galleries
The Ivy League university of Yale has many points of prestige. Among them are these excellent museums and galleries open to the public and Yalies alike. New Haven became one of the earliest English towns in what is modern-day Connecticut, when it was settled by Puritans in 1638. Within decades the town had its own school and in 1701, two significant developments conferred an importance upon New Haven that has endured the centuries. It was made Connecticut’s co-capital, along with Hartford, which it remained until 1873, when Hartford went on alone. In that time, however, there was much development in the city. The second, more important, development for New Haven came in 1701 with the establishing of Yale University.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics: Oral surgeon has help when drilling implants. Meet his robotic assistant
Dr. Ryaz Ansari, a West Hartford, Connecticut, oral surgeon, knows how important it is to have teeth that are aligned and pain-free. That’s why Ansari, whose practice is called Jaw Fixers, has the assistance of a robot to guide him as he drills into the jawbone to create the implant.
Bristol Press
All-female Boy Scout Troop 1425 is selling festive holiday bowls
BRISTOL – The all-female Boy Scout Troop 1425 is selling festive holiday bowls as a fundraiser to support troop activities. Vanguard Plastics in Southington has donated the bowls for the troop to sell as part of this fundraiser. They include holiday bowls with red, white and green colors, as well as bowls with an autumn pattern. There are also smaller, soup bowls.
Edward T. “Ned” Coll Dies; Hartford Activist Fought Racism, Poverty and Closed Beaches
Coll, best known for his efforts to dramatize the lack of public access to most CT salt water beaches, fought racism and poverty in Hartford.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Brewbound.com
Stony Creek Brewery Announces Collaboration with Bigelow Tea Company
BRANFORD, Connecticut – Stony Creek Brewery, a leading regional craft brewery located in Branford, Connecticut, announced that they have partnered with Bigelow Tea for the release of two new tea-infused beers. These new beer creations, named No Comment and Carpe Tea-em, mark the first-ever beer collaboration between the two Connecticut businesses.
Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
Kinneytown Dam coming down after massive team effort for Naugatuck River Valley
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant, leaders in the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) said the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour will soon be coming down. The council has been working for years with the Naugatuck River Revival team and Save the Sound to make this...
wiltonbulletin.com
Zillow forecast shows all Connecticut metros except one are set to have their home prices go up in 2023
While home prices in most major metropolitan areas in Connecticut are predicted to go up in 2023, prices in the Bridgeport metropolitan statistical area (MSA) are expected to see a significant decline, according to a new report by Zillow. Home prices in the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area are expected to fall...
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
hamlethub.com
Milford beachside cafe set to close, The Bees Knees searches for new hive
The Bees Knees Cafe located at 17 Broadway in the Walnut Beach area of Milford, says they have been stung with some unfortunate news. "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce our closing at this location on Saturday, December 31, 2022," the Bees Knees team explains.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Program giving free computers to people in need in Hartford
(WTNH) – A new program in Hartford is giving free computers to people in need and providing advanced hardware training to teenagers. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150 used computers, which will then be refurbished by Hartford Youth Service Corps members. They will be ready for distribution in the winter...
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Announces Shakeup of School Administration
MIDDLETOWN — Christine Bourne has resigned from her position as Chief of Administration and Finance for the school district while Marco Gaylord will be returning as the district’s Executive Director of Operations. Both have spent about a year on paid administrative leave in connection to an investigation into the district’s top leadership.
