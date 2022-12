SALT LAKE CITY — Today, patrol officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man wanted for felony kidnapping. This investigation started at 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, when SLC 911 received a call from a community member at an apartment complex located near 400 West 200 North. The caller gave information about a possible protective order violation.

