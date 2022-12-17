Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Andover Central sweeps Mustangs in December finale
GIRLS – Andover Central 48, Salina Centrak 30. Salina Central took an early 8-1 lead over the Jaguars, thanks to a hot shooting start from Tyler Vidricksen, but one Andover Central bucket seemed to change all the momentum, sparking a massive ACHS run. The Jaguars closed the first half...
Chris Klieman has a plan for how to use Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez at Sugar Bowl
Don’t be surprised if Kansas State finds a way to use both Adrian Martinez and Will Howard at quarterback in the Sugar Bowl.
Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
ksal.com
Marcia L. (Manning) Carter
With heavy hearts, but uplifted eyes, we announce the passing of Marcia L. Carter, on Saturday, December 17, 2022. She was greeted at heaven’s gates by those who passed before her, her mother, Clara Riddle in 2006, son, Cory Nickel in 1969, brother Marshall Manning in 1962 and sister, Lila Walz in 2011.
ksal.com
Margaret Ann (Tinkler) Peck
Margaret Ann (Tinkler) Peck, 68, died on December 17, 2022, peacefully surrounded by family. She was born on September 14, 1954, in Salina to Neal and Maxine (Shirack) Tinkler. She married Melvin Peck on December 20, 1974, in Salina, KS. Margaret was born and raised in rural Saline County. She...
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after semi crashes through guardrail, across railroad tracks
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Colorado is recovering in a Wichita hospital after his semi crashed through a guardrail on I-70 near Salina and went across a set of railroad tracks. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, emergency...
ksal.com
Driver Hurt in Fiery Crash
An Abilene man was transported to the hospital in Salina after being ejected from his van in a one-vehicle crash in rural Dickinson County late Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Dakota Jones of Abilene was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van headed north on K 15 Highway. The van left the right side of the road for an unknown reason and rolled several times ejecting the driver. It caught fire and came to rest on its roof.
Salina man hospitalized after 3-vehicle rear-end crash
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by Jasmin Ann Savage, 20, Claremore, Oklahoma, was traveling in the 100 Block of West Crawford Street in Salina. The pickup rear-ended a 1999...
Saline County woman injured in near-head-on wreck west of Salina
A Saline County woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck west of Salina that left her trapped in her vehicle Tuesday evening. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that Steven Moss, 37, of Salina, was eastbound on State Street just west of N. Burma Road when his 2009 Chevrolet Malibu crossed the center line and struck almost head on a westbound 1995 Honda Civic driven by Jolissa Crook, 40, of rural Saline County.
Riley County man hospitalized after crash
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by Thomas Cohagen, 71, Leondardville, crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Madison Road in Manhattan.
kfdi.com
Driver arrested after chase in south Wichita
Sedgwick County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salina man after a chase in south Wichita. The man sideswiped two other vehicles while trying to get away from deputies, but no one was hurt. The chase was reported around 5:30 Sunday evening, and accident reports said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle in...
Guitars, ring stolen from central Salina apartment Friday
Multiple guitars and a ring were stolen from a central Salina apartment Friday while the resident was at work. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime after 4:30 a.m. Friday, someone broke into an apartment in the 400 block of E. Prescott Avenue and stole the following items.
1350kman.com
Snow storm, dangerous wind chills likely just in time for holiday weekend
Winter officially arrives Wednesday and it appears Mother Nature is all but ready to celebrate the occasion. Accumulating snowfall is expected to arrive Wednesday night through Thursday across Kansas, creating potentially treacherous travel conditions ahead of the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch effective at midnight Thursday for the Manhattan area through midnight Friday. In addition, a wind chill watch will be in place from 6 a.m. Thursday through noon on Friday.
Car crash shuts down major roadway near Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash northeast of Manhattan has been reported by law enforcement. As of 7:15 p.m., the crash area has been cleared by emergency workers. The Riley County Police Department said that emergency crews are responding to a car crash near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Madison Road in Riley […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 20
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Behling, Zachariah Martin; 32; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC hit.
adastraradio.com
McPherson City Council Notes: Use of Metal Detectors Banned in City Parks, Public Grounds
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The use of metal detectors in city parks and public grounds in McPherson will no longer be permitted after City Commissioners adopted an ordinance on the subject Tuesday. During the Commission’s fall retreat, staff shared concerns about the safety impacts of metal detecting and related digging, which has the potential to damage city property along with disturbing historic artifacts.
Salina man allegedly threatens two women and dog, lands in jail
A Salina man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly threatened two women and a dog. Officers were sent to a residence in the 600 block of Charles Street at noon on Monday for the report of a disturbance. They made contact with a 55-year-old woman who said Joseph Johnson, 35, of Salina, called her at work and told her he was inside her residence, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Johnson was not supposed to be in the residence.
ksal.com
Fekas to Again Provide Free Christmas Meal
For the 40th year in a row Bill Fekas is planning to prepare a free community-wide Christmas dinner, and the Salina chef is still in need of a little support. Fekas is planning to prepare and serve a free dinner to as many as 4,500 people. This will be the 40th year for the Fekas Family Christmas Dinner.
WIBW
Salina Police search for information after shooter targets closed bank
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salina Police are searching for information after a closed bank was the target of a recent shooting. The Salina Police Department says that just before 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, a resident reported that they heard multiple gunshots in the 2000 block of S. Ohio St. The witness then reported they saw a person with a white stocking cap in the area.
