Snow Plowing Update

The snowstorm beginning this evening will have long lasting impacts on travel, making commuting through Madison challenging tonight and conditions will deteriorate as snows continue, temperatures drop, and the winds intensify. Streets Division crews will be out, but everyone who elects to be on the roads should anticipate snow-covered and slippery roads until sometime next week.
Important Holiday and Storm-Related Information

Council President Keith Furman put together detailed information regarding holiday and storm-related changes to trash/recycling pickup, as well as helpful tips to prepare for the big weather event (just what the heck is a "bomb cyclone"?) predicted for tomorrow. I'n sharing the gist of it below. First and foremost a...
Winter Storm - Friday 23rd trash pickup rescheduled, dropoffs closed, and more

As the big storm rolls in there's going to be a lot of disruptions and cancellations - one big one is that Friday the 23rd trash pickup is going to be changed to the following Monday. Some winter resources:. The City of Madison Winter page - https://www.cityofmadison.com/residents/winter/. Call the Winter...
Traffic Signal at Northport Drive & School Road Intersection

The City of Madison has approved installing a traffic signal at the Northport Drive & School Road intersection after a study started in the Fall of 2021, completed the Winter of 2022 and approval by the Transportation Commission on 2/18/2022. Based on this study, the intersection was found by City of Madison staff to meet two of the nine traffic signal warrants. In the fall of 2022, City of Madison staff submitted a request to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for their approval of a City of Madison installed and operated traffic signal.
Streatery Program Celebrates a Successful 2022!

In 2022 outdoor dining continued to be in high demand by residents and visitors across the City. Once the snow and cold moves out with the Wisconsin winter, we anticipate many City of Madison residents will be eager to enjoy outdoor dining again in 2023. Starting in January, the City will continue to work with restaurants and bars to obtain licenses for our permanent Streatery program. I am thrilled that this initiative, created in response to the Covid-19 shutdown to help keep restaurants in business, has expanded and become a permanent staple across Madison.
