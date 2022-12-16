In 2022 outdoor dining continued to be in high demand by residents and visitors across the City. Once the snow and cold moves out with the Wisconsin winter, we anticipate many City of Madison residents will be eager to enjoy outdoor dining again in 2023. Starting in January, the City will continue to work with restaurants and bars to obtain licenses for our permanent Streatery program. I am thrilled that this initiative, created in response to the Covid-19 shutdown to help keep restaurants in business, has expanded and become a permanent staple across Madison.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO