Winners Announced in Fairfield 2022 Holiday Shop Local Giveaway
Congrats to the winners of Fairfield Chamber of Commerce’s ‘KEEP THE CHEER HERE’ drawing!. Winners are asked to stop by the Chamber office by Thursday, December 22, to claim your prize. The 2022 winners include: Diana Lewis, Judy Lucas, Jennifer Savage, Jim Watterson, Hannah Pratt, Yolanda Reeves,...
Wanda Ruth Armstrong McCord Jones
Graveside services for Wanda Jones, 77, will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery near Kirvin. Bro. Jimmy Tucker will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the cemetery. Wanda Ruth Armstrong McCord Jones passed away on...
A Season of Peace: The Last week of Christmastide
ACS Chaplain – United State Coast Guard, Station Galveston TX. Greetings brothers and sisters, here we are only a few days away from Christmas day! I hope you have your shopping done and your letters to Santa mailed. Each year I try to read the classic Dickens book “A...
Nanette C. (Gooch) Piotrowski
Nanette C. (Gooch) Piotrowski passed away December 11, 2022 in Fairfield, Texas. Nanette was born April 28, 1951 in Omaha, Nebraska but lived in Fairfield since 1998. Nanette held a degree in Criminal Justice and was a published poet. She was also a Director of New Leash On Life for 5 years.
