21 Love Songs That People Didn't Realize Were Actually Super, Super Dark

By Lauren Garafano
 3 days ago

A while ago we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share which love songs were actually really dark, and they had a LOT to say. Here are a few songs you might want to give another listen:

Some submissions include topics of suicide, drug addiction, and sexual assault.

1. "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)" by the 1975

"I can dissect The 1975’s 'It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)' for hours. The song is about drug addiction but makes it seem like it’s a love song. We’re so used to romanticizing being utterly codependent on the other person in a relationship, which is just as toxic as an addiction."

rachelmay

Listen to the full song here:

2. "Ho Hey" by the Lumineers

"It's about a lonely guy that pines after a girl that’s already with someone else. He dreams about the two of them killing themselves like Romeo and Juliet."

zacharyr449cdee0c

Listen to the full song here:

3. "Fernando" by ABBA

"It's actually quite sad. Growing up I thought it was a sweet song, but a couple of years ago I listened to the lyrics closer."

georgeroyde

Listen to the full song here:

4. "Under My Thumb" by the Rolling Stones

"It's about a girl he basically controls and abuses as revenge. I bop my head and sing along..."

catnelsonl

Listen to the full song here:

5. "Possession" by Sarah McLachlan

"The song lyrics are über romantic until you’re told that the inspiration came from stalkers’ letters to her. Yikes!"

surprisedogre42

Listen to the full song here:

6. "Every Breath You Take" by the Police

"It inexplicably became a go-to wedding song for years. Finally, Sting had to say it's about an obsessed stalker ex. At first blush, I admit it seemed pretty romantic in the late '80s when it came out, but listen even just a little bit closer, and yikes. I hope people don’t still play this at weddings."

chrisa443ec9017

Listen to the full song here:

7. "Cherry Wine" by Hozier

"It's about being in an abusive relationship and being blinded by love."

mlward

Listen to the full song here:

8. "Your Love" by Outfield

"A classic '80s staple that you'll recognize by the catchy 'I don't wanna lose your love tonight' hook. On a closer listen, you realize it's followed by 'I just wanna use your love tonight.' What's even creepier are the lyrics about how his girlfriend is away, he needs a shoulder to cry on, and even though he 'likes his girls a little bit older,' this girl will do...as long as she doesn't tell anyone about it."

saramariem2

Listen to the full song here:

9. "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" by Rupert Holmes

"Basically the whole song is about how both parties are super bored and unhappy in their relationship, so they BOTH attempt to cheat, and when their date ends up being the person they were trying to cheat on, they think it's funny and stay together."

Tcoker2605

Listen to the full song here:

10. "Crash Into Me" by Dave Matthews Band

"Lyrics matter, y'all. Friends don't let friends think 'Crash Into Me' is anything other than the creepy stalker anthem it is."

andread14

Listen to the full song here:

11. "My Sharona" by the Knack

"It seems friendly enough...so friendly, the administration at my elementary school used to blast it during our weekly outdoor lunch days. The most disturbing line is, 'I always get it up from the touch of the younger kind.' The song is essentially this guy begging poor Sharona to sleep with him. And all I want to know is how old is she?"

CheliEmma1

Listen to the full song here:

12. "Delilah" by Tom Jones

"It's about him murdering his girlfriend/ex-girlfriend."

bethw41d9ffb62

Listen to the full song here:

13. "Lips of an Angel" by Hinder

"Back when it came out, all of my friends would gush about what an amazing love song it is, while all I could ever focus on was the fact that some piece of shit is cheating on his girlfriend and wishing she was his ex."

adriennec492debdae

Listen to the full song here:

14. “You’re Sixteen” by Ringo Starr

"It always creeped me out for some reason. It’s an innocent song about teenage romance, but he was 33 when it was released!!!! Grown men should not be singing about teenage girls unless it’s a father-daughter kind of song!!!"

sallysweetheart

Listen to the full song here:

15. "Paris" by the Chainsmokers

"It's actually about a suicide pact."

heroiceagle93

Listen to the full song here:

16. "You’re All I Need" by Motley Crüe

"It’s about a guy who kills his girlfriend because he 'loves' her so much. Nikki Sixx wrote it as a bad joke for his then-girlfriend who had cheated on him with a dude who sang a song with the same name."

krystanl

Listen to the full song here:

17. "Invisible" by Clay Aiken

"It plays at work all the time and makes me so uncomfortable."

deadmonkeyhead13

Listen to the full song here:

18. "Fancy" by Reba

"I just can't listen to that song. It breaks my heart just thinking about it. And it's so freaking catchy. 'Here's your one chance, Fancy. Don't let me down. Just be nice to the gentlemen, Fancy, and they'll be nice to you.' NO NO NO. Just can't."

2mrspiper

Listen to the full song here:

19. "Honey I'm Good" by Andy Grammer

"I've always thought it was a bit fucked up since it's basically saying the only way he can stop himself from cheating on his partner is to stop drinking."

leighb4658080f4

Listen to the full song here:

20. "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman

"The song starts off as a hopeful plea to her new boyfriend, and you think she'll be able to break the chain her parents created, but their relationship ends in the same way. It makes me cry every time, but it'll always be one of my favorites because of how beautiful it is."

proknight81

Listen to the full song here:

21. And finally, "Hey Ya" by OutKast

"The music is so upbeat, but the lyrics are super sad."

laurenarevalog

"Not many people realize it's actually about a failing relationship." — Shelby Heinrich

Listen to the full song here:

Are there any we missed? Tell us in the comments below.

Note: Responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

