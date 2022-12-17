ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lawrence Called Out Bryan Singer And His "Hissy Fits" On Set

By Ryan Schocket
 3 days ago

This story contains discussion of sexual misconduct.

This week, the Hollywood Reporter released their annual "Actress Roundtable," featuring Jennifer Lawrence , Michelle Yeoh , Emma Corrin, Michelle Williams , Claire Foy , and Danielle Deadwyler.

The group of actors discussed a variety of issues and experiences, but one moment that's gone viral is J. Law calling out male directors.

While talking about her latest film Causeway, Jen said, "It was just so interesting to be on a female-led movie. My producing partner and I were the lead producers."

"We had a female director. The schedule made sense. There were no huge fights. If an actor had a personal thing and wanted to leave early, instead of going, ‘Oh! Well, we’d all love to leave early!’ we’d put our heads together and go, ‘Okay. How can we figure this out?’"

"We disagreed, and we listened to each other. Sometimes I was wrong and would learn that I was wrong, and sometimes I was right.”

"It was incredible to not be around toxic masculinity — to get a little break from it. And it did always just make us laugh about how we ended up with, ‘Women shouldn’t be in roles like this because we’re so emotional.’"

"I mean, I’ve worked with Bryan Singer. I’ve seen emotional men. I’ve seen the biggest hissy fits thrown on set."

"[Lila Neugebauer] my third female director, and they are the calmest, best decision-makers I’ve ever worked with. I absolutely love working with female directors.”

Jen has starred in four of Bryan's films — X-Men, First Class, Days of Future Past, and Apocalypse.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty

Jen isn't the only actor to express that Bryan is difficult to work with. Per Vanity Fair, Halle Berry — who starred in the early X-Men films — said she and Bryan would get in fights on set. Rami Malek and Sophie Turner of Bohemian Rhapsody said their experiences with the director were "unpleasant."

Singer was also accused of sexual misconduct in 2019.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

People were like, "Ooop-" at Jen's callout:

The laughs let out when Jennifer Lawrence mentions Bryan Singer. 💀

@alexandergold 04:49 PM - 16 Dec 2022

Ain't no press tour like a Jennifer Lawrence press tour cause a Jennifer Lawrence press tour don’t give a single fuck

@JarettSays 04:13 PM - 16 Dec 2022

ive worked with bryan singer 😭

@alex_abads 04:05 PM - 16 Dec 2022

You can watch the full roundtable here .

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the ​National Sexual Assault Hotline ​ at 1-800-656-4673 (HOPE), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search your local center ​ here ​.

