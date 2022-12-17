Jennifer Lawrence Called Out Bryan Singer And His "Hissy Fits" On Set

Related
Jennifer Lawrence sparks backlash by falsely claiming to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie
Jennifer Lawrence is sparking backlash after she falsely claimed to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie. Lawrence made the comments in a nearly 45-minute sit-down discussion, published by Variety, in which she and fellow actor and producer Viola Davis discussed acting, inequities within the industry and motherhood, among other topics.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Jennifer Lawrence Lauds 'The Woman King' As Best Film Of 2022
This year has seen a plethora of acclaimed movies hit the theaters, with one of the most successful being Woman King. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Oscar-nominated actresses Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence, the groundbreaking action drama has already raked in nearly $100 million at the box office, and has been hailed as one of the most important films of the year. Lawrence recently opened up to Davis about what it took to get the movie made.Davis, who has a successful track record in Hollywood, recounted her reaction to being cast: “When have I ever seen anything like Woman...
Will Smith Fans Upset He's on 'Personal Baggage' List With Brad Pitt
The Hollywood Reporter listed Will Smith and Letitia Wright on a list with Brad Pitt and several others whose alleged behavior might affect their Oscar success.
A.V. Club
Jennifer Lawrence tells Viola Davis weight loss was the "biggest conversation" around The Hunger Games casting
Jennifer Lawrence and Viola Davis are both critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning actors who also happen to have ample experience with blockbuster and franchise filmmaking. In Lawrence’s case, she’s been open about how franchise films affected her career as a whole. In her Actors on Actors conversation with Davis (via Variety), she elaborates on some of the hardships of her roles in X-Men and The Hunger Games.
Avery Cyrus Says She's "Hurt" From Splitting With JoJo Siwa, After JoJo Says She Was Used For "Clout"
Avery's comments come after JoJo alluded to her own feelings about the pair's recent breakup.
Lori Harvey Spotted Out With Damson Idris After Michael B. Jordan Split: Photos
It’s cuffing season, and Lori Harvey may end the year with a new romance. Months after Lori, 25, parted ways with Michael B. Jordan following a year-plus of dating, she stepped out in a ruched dress to attend Zack Bia’s holiday event at Los Angeles’ Catch Restaurant over the weekend. Lori wasn’t going solo, per Just Jared. Shortly after she arrived at the eatery, her rumored flame, Damson Idris, pulled up to the restaurant and joined Steve Harvey’s daughter. The two have been rumored to be dating for a couple of weeks now, but they made sure to keep any possible romance under wraps during this outing.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson cut stylish looks while hitting the red carpet for the new movie A Man Called Otto
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson - who were both slammed by their son Chet recently - started their week in style, cutting sharp figures at the premiere of their new movie A Man Called Otto. Hanks, 66, who stars as the title character, and his wife Wilson, 66, who produces...
JoJo Siwa And Avery Cyrus Just Broke Up, And Here's Why...
JoJo went public with Avery back in September after splitting from Kylie Prew.
disneytips.com
H.E.R. Shocks Audience During Ballroom Scene of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Live
Thursday night, ABC aired the latest in their Live Disney Concert series, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary Celebration with the multi-faceted performer, H.E.R. as the lead role of Belle. The concert special reenacted scenes from the 1991 animated film, with scenes from the original Disney Renaissance classic interspersed throughout.
21 People Who Spilled All Their Famous Family Member Or Friend's Secrets In A Tell-All Book
After Marilyn Monroe's death, her former roommate, half sister, and ex-husband's niece all penned memoirs about her.
Jennifer Lawrence Said "Hunger Games" Producers Pressured Her To Lose Weight
"I remember the biggest conversation was, ‘How much weight are you going to lose?'"
2023 Oscars: Best Actress Predictions
The motion picture academy has handed out Oscars for leading performances since the first ceremony in 1929. While the Best Actor prize is typically taken by a veteran, the Best Actress Oscar has tended to go to an ingenue. However, those age biases could be changing. While a whopping 32 of the 95 Best Actress champs have been in their 20s when they picked up their Oscars, the last four women to win were Frances McDormand (who was 60 and 63 when she won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Nomadland” respectively), 45-year-old Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), 50-year-old Renee...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick reunite for Mason’s bar mitzvah party
Nothing brings the Kardashian-Jenner family together quite like a party. Exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunited on Saturday to host a star-studded bar mitzvah party as son Mason turned 13th. The former couple were photographed arriving separately for the bash, held at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood, Calif. It appears Kourtney, 43, attended the party without husband Travis Barker. She stunned in a black ensemble featuring trousers and a blouse with cutouts around her midsection. Scott, who also rocked an all black outfit, walked hand-in-hand with their youngest child, Reign Disick, who was celebrating his eighth birthday. He and Mason were both...
Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Award From Producers Guild of America
Tom Cruise is synonymous with movie stardom. But over the decades, Cruise has also developed a talent for producing the films he stars in, along with a few other movies where he’s not the name above the title. In gratitude for, you know, nearly saving the movie business this summer with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America (PGA). He will accept the honor at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. The award’s namesake, David O. Selznick, oversaw the...
Margot Robbie improvised scene for ‘opportunity’ to kiss Brad Pitt: ‘Sue me’
She’s kissing and telling. Margot Robbie admits she persuaded “Babylon” director Damien Chazelle to get her and Brad Pitt’s characters to kiss in their upcoming movie. “That wasn’t in the script,” the actress, 32, said of her and Pitt’s “iconic” smooch in the film while chatting with E! News Monday. “But I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.’” Robbie convinced Chazelle, 37, to let her lock lips with Pitt, 58, arguing that she thought it was what their characters would do in the scene. “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would...
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
Ocean's Eleven co-stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck to produce and front new heist movie
The Oscar-winning pair are set to play two thieves on the run in Apple Original thriller The Instigators
BuzzFeed
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 1