5 Things to Do this Week in Chico, CA
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Chico shares five things to do with your kids in Butte County over the coming week. There aren't as many public events as usual due to the holiday. I hope you have a wonderful holiday weekend and (for families with school-aged kids) enjoy the beginning of Winter Break!
Five Things We LOVE to do at Gaylord Rockies at Christmastime
Our family loves to kick off our winter holiday season with an overnight stay at Gaylord Rockies Resort... it is literally the definition of Christmas, bursting with Christmas decor and cheer in every nook and cranny. It truly is a magical place in the winter and has become one of my favorite places to go as a family, whether it's just for the day or a fun winter staycation.
5 Outdoor Winter Activities If You Don't Want to Ski or Snowboard
I have a confession... I don't like to ski. As a teenager, I convinced myself that I did because all my friends seemed to love it, and I wanted to fit in. But as an adult, the more I tried it, the more I discovered that it just wasn't my thing.
Top Things To Do Over The Holiday Break
School is out! Here are some fun things you can do with the kids while they are home. A Christmas Carol Play at Theatre Three - Port Jefferson. Barnaby Saves Christmas - Children's Theatre - Port Jefferson. Make Memories at the NYC Winter Lantern Festival - Smithtown. Festival of Trees...
Around the Valley 12.22.22
Happy Thursday! The first week of winter has decided to come in with a bang. I don't mind a snow storm but I'm definitely not looking forward to the negative temperatures. BRRRR! My kiddos are glad that they are on winter break and get a couple weeks of down time. We hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday season.
Read Our Review of SeaWorld's 2022 Christmas Celebration!
If you haven't enjoyed the magic of SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration don't worry there's still time!. Recently, we checked out some of the festive shows that are included with paid admission to the park. We loved A Stocking Full of Soul starring Bryan Cheatham from America's Got Talent. Cheatham and his...
It's a Great Day for a Skate Day at Erie Ice Rink
Bundle up and make your next outdoor adventure one to remember at Erie Ice Rink. Now open for the season, Erie Ice Rink offers an assortment of open skate and hockey league activity time. Special events at the rink include Skate with Bernie (the Av's mascot), a figure skating demonstration, Paint the Ice, and more!
Top 5 Weekend Events for Annapolis Families: Dec. 23-25
Looking for something fun to do with your family over the weekend? Macaroni KID Annapolis has you covered? While there are many family-friendly events and activities happening in the Annapolis area, we've rounded up our top 5 suggestions to help make your weekend planning a bit easier. The events are local or worth the drive. *
