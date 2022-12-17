Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Bears overcome shooting issues for 58-48 win against Northwestern State
After allowing 110 points against Rice three days ago, Northwestern State looked like easy prey for Baylor. But Baylor’s shooting issues got in the way of any blowout aspirations. Shooting just 38.9 percent, the No. 12 Bears struggled to put away the Demons. Baylor finally strung together enough baskets...
WacoTrib.com
John Werner's college picks: Bears outrun Falcons in Arctic Forces Bowl
Might as well call it the Arctic Forces Bowl. When Baylor plays Air Force on Thursday night, the temperature is expected to drop into the teens with potential single-digit wind chill in Fort Worth. That Arctic blast likely means both teams will be sticking to the ground most of the...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor Bears set to sign nation's No. 21 class
Gathering momentum from last year’s Big 12 championship, Baylor is set to sign the nation’s No. 21 recruiting class featuring 10 high school players ranked in the Tribune-Herald’s Top 100 in Texas. With the NCAA early signing period beginning Wednesday, the Bears had 21 high school commitments...
WacoTrib.com
Temple's York commits to Texas A&M
Temple linebacker Taurean York committed to Texas A&M on Monday night after recently decommitting from Baylor. York is one of the top players in Central Texas and a top 100 recruit in Texas. York collected 120 tackles with 16 for loss and six sacks while forcing three fumbles for Temple...
WacoTrib.com
Trail plan would connect downtown Waco to Lake Waco, China Spring, McGregor
The Waco City Council got its first look Tuesday at a master plan for 130 miles of hike and bike trails that would eventually connect the downtown riverwalk to the Lake Waco dam, East Waco, China Spring and the McGregor area. Waco Parks and Recreation officials, consultants from Halff Associates...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (11) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WacoTrib.com
Waco homeless memorial service: Dec. 21, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2022, The Hangar hosted an annual memorial service to honor people in McLennan County who were experiencing homelessness or were unclaimed at the time of their death, an honor that humanizes the city’s most vulnerable individuals. McLennan County groups hold memorial for homeless residents who...
WacoTrib.com
Ex-Texas police officer gets nearly 12 years in prison after being convicted in fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ex-Texas police officer gets nearly 12 years in prison after being convicted in fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WacoTrib.com
Blue Santa: Waco Police Department
The Waco Police Department’s Blue Santa program made the rounds Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 to bring gifts to 24 McLennan County families. // Song: unknown_signal - Christmas Night Music provided by Tunetank. Free Download: https://tunetank.com/track/596-christmas-night/
Comments / 0