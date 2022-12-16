ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

How to annoy Peter Sagal on a run through Central Park

I WISH I knew how to mess with Peter Sagal, the host of NPR's comedy news trivia show Wait... Wait... Don't Tell Me!. Well, on the most recent episode of Everyone & Their Mom, I did exactly that. And now, as an act of public service, I would like to share with you a set of instructions of how you, too, can live the dream!
NPR

Movie Review: 'Babylon'

Audio will be available later today. Director Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" is a comically over-the-top look at scandal-ridden 1920s Hollywood. It's a celebration of an art form in turmoil as silent films give way to talkies.
WNCT

Musk says Twitter to add ‘view count’ for posts

Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that the platform will be rolling out a “view count” feature, in which users will be able to see how many people have viewed their tweet. Musk said that the decision was made because “over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are […]
NPR

NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Jacob Ganz

No repeats between my album list and my songs list, though many of the songs came from great albums and the albums are mostly full of wonderful songs. I divided and organized these by repeat-listening divination. Whatever format a piece of music most demanded to be heard in is where it landed below. I was thrilled by much of Motomami but felt jostled by its hairpin turns, until its deluxe edition arrived in September with a live version of "LA FAMA," on which Rosalía jettisons The Weeknd from her sidecar for the only duet partner worthy of her in 2022: the unrestrained adoration of her audience.
NPR

In 'Women Talking,' survivors must decide: Do nothing, stay and fight, or leave?

Sarah Polley begins her adaptation of Miriam Toews' 2018 novel Women Talking with girls in long calico dresses braiding each other's hair amid haystacks, horses clip-clopping down dirt roads and children playing. All appears idyllic in what looks like a timelessly remote religious colony, except for what none of the...
NPR

Watch YEИDRY live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert

Using a carefully curated mix of soulful verses, bouncy beats and elaborately executed hair flips, Italian-Dominican singer YEИDRY got everyone in the crowd on their feet and swishing their hips at night two of the NPR Music 15th anniversary show. SET LIST:. "Nena" "Se Acabó" "La Bendicion" "KI-KI"
NPR

Holiday Mix: A Latin music Christmas

¡Felices fiestas y'all! This week, Alt.Latino revisits a classic episode from 2014 to enjoy the music of D.C. Latino choir, Cantigas.
NPR

'Kindred' brings Octavia Butler to the screen for the first time

The new FX on Hulu series Kindred is the first on-screen adaptation of any work by the great science fiction writer Octavia Butler. It's the story of Dana, a young Black woman who suddenly finds herself transported onto a Maryland plantation in 1815. She has a connection to the plantation owner's son, and while getting a handle on that, she makes both bitter enemies and surprising allies in the past and present day.
MARYLAND STATE
NPR

Heavy Rotation: Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2022

As we look back on our favorite songs, albums and artists of 2022, we're highlighting some of public radio's most-loved tunes of the year. Here they are, in alphabetical order. All of this year's picks are available to stream on the Heavy Rotation Spotify playlist at the bottom of the...
NPR

Confessions Of A Math Convert

Math is a complex, beautiful language that can help people understand the world. And sometimes math is hard! Science communicator Sadie Witkowski says the key to making math your friend is to foster your own curiosity and shed the fear of sounding dumb. That's the guiding principle behind her podcast, Carry the Two and it's today's show: Embracing all math has to offer without the fear of failure. We encore this episode in between Carry the Two's seasons - their second one starts on January 3, 2023!

