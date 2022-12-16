Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Exploring the caves of Wisconsin with Cave Historian Gary Soule
(WFRV) – It’s time to get spelunking with our Retired Rambler. Steve De Baker and Maribel Caves Historian Gary Soule visited Local 5 Live with how you can explore wild caves, tours in the summer, and more at the Murphy County Park. Learn more about exploring this unique...
This Is The Biggest House In Wisconsin
The master bedroom alone is 5,000-square-feet.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin ranked second in the nation for having most Christmas spirit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tis’ the season! After all of the snow this week, it’s hardly a surprise that Wisconsin ranked second overall for having the most Christmas Spirit in the county, according to a survey from GetCenturyLink. Wisconsin was only topped by New Hampshire which placed first...
spashmirror.com
The Wisconsin School System: Changes Required
Feeling lost and unsure about what you want to be when you grow up? Look no further; as K-12 education in Wisconsin is what you need to be successful! Or is it? Students including myself are starting to question strategies that the Wisconsin School System presents in order to make a child/teen successful later in life. I argue that the problems with the Wisconsin School System are: The grading system, the curriculum, and the credit graduation requirements.
Many Wisconsin Residents Are Flabbergasted By 4 Weird Lights Spotted in the Sky
Several residents have shared videos of 4 weird lights flying in the sky about 35 miles North of Milwaukee, Wisconsin about 2 weeks ago, and no one seems to know what they are. Were Several UFOs Just Spotted Flying Over Wisconsin?. To be completely honest, I don't much buy into...
So, Just How Norwegian Is South Dakota?
I moved to South Dakota in 1974 and it didn't take me long to realize there were a lot of folks with Norwegian heritage that lived in the Mt. Rushmore State. And they were happy and proud to let you know it!. I grew up not far from South Dakota,...
hwy.co
Why Wisconsin May Not Be the Cheese Capital of the World
They sure love their cheese in Wisconsin, and they’re rightfully proud of their status as a leader in the cheese industry. But how does Wisconsin actually measure up? Is it truly the Cheese Capital of the World, or is that somewhat over the top?. Let’s find out whether this...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s Doing the Left Thing tour
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers launched his liberal wish list road trip last week, his biennial listening session he’s calling the “Doing the Right Thing” tour. Evers, of course, will be doing the “left thing” when he moves into his second term in a couple of weeks and begins writing his next two-year budget proposal. Why change now? He’s governed from the hard left for four years. Besides, his second term comes thanks in large part to the rabid, radical left in Madison, which turned out their mail in-ballots in Dane County and at the University of Wisconsin in incredible numbers. (UW-Madison issued over 7,000 student voter ID cards between Sept. 1 and Election Day, over half of which were printed on Election Day, according to data from BadgersVote.)
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Miss America: Get to know Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke
WISCONSIN — Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, 20, was crowned the new Miss America on Thursday night. Stanke is a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studies nuclear engineering. She said during the Miss America pageant, she wanted to showcase her love for nuclear energy as part of a larger mission of staying true to herself.
spectrumnews1.com
The weather will impact your travel plans in Wisconsin
This week is one of the busiest times of the year for travel. We're here to help you plan your travel schedule for the rest of this week. The best days to travel will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. Avoid travel if you can on Thursday into Friday. The National...
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota
The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
wisconsinrightnow.com
7 Best Wisconsin Christmas Gifts 2022: Cheese, Sweaters, Packers & More
Here are the 7 best Wisconsin Christmas gifts for 2022. Our editors’ picks. People from Wisconsin are proud of their state. Some people are homesick for Wisconsin. For the latter, how about a Wisconsin candle in hometown scents like cranberry, Maple and butter?. This gift is pretty cool. It’s...
mediamilwaukee.com
Post-Roe World is Complex for Wisconsin Medical Professionals
Candice Marshall was on a study abroad trip when she had sex with a man she had known for a few days. When she found out she was pregnant, she went to a local women’s health clinic to figure out her options. “The pregnancy test put me in panic...
cwbradio.com
Fall WIAA/Rural Mutual Insurance Sportsmanship Award Recipients Named
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, has selected the team Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2022 fall State Tournaments. The recipients of the awards are Pulaski in boys soccer, Wonewoc-Center in girls volleyball, Franklin in boys volleyball, Notre Dame...
Deadly Cold Wind Chills For Minnesota Iowa, and South Dakota
If you are traveling this week be careful. Be prepared. It could be one of the coldest Christmas holidays for Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, the next few days are forecast to be dangerously cold. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin closings, cancellations, delays
MILWAUKEE - When the weather in southeast Wisconsin turns nasty, it is often necessary for schools, churches and businesses to shut down, cancel activities or delay opening. Below is a current list of all the closings, cancellations, and delays seen in southeast Wisconsin.
Seventy cadets graduate from the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy
Seventy cadets from the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy graduated Saturday.
onfocus.news
WIAA Football Realignment Plan Finds a Dozen Central Wisconsin teams on the Move for 2024-25
The WIAA has announced its Football-only Realignment Plan for 2024-25, and the plan will see changes for teams across central Wisconsin:. The Great Northern loses Hayward and adds Wausau East. CWC Large sees a big shakeup, with the additions of Colby, Loyal/Greenwood and Marathon. CWC Small is revamped, with Abbotsford,...
