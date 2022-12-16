ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Exploring the caves of Wisconsin with Cave Historian Gary Soule

(WFRV) – It’s time to get spelunking with our Retired Rambler. Steve De Baker and Maribel Caves Historian Gary Soule visited Local 5 Live with how you can explore wild caves, tours in the summer, and more at the Murphy County Park. Learn more about exploring this unique...
WISCONSIN STATE
spashmirror.com

The Wisconsin School System: Changes Required

Feeling lost and unsure about what you want to be when you grow up? Look no further; as K-12 education in Wisconsin is what you need to be successful! Or is it? Students including myself are starting to question strategies that the Wisconsin School System presents in order to make a child/teen successful later in life. I argue that the problems with the Wisconsin School System are: The grading system, the curriculum, and the credit graduation requirements.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 104.7

So, Just How Norwegian Is South Dakota?

I moved to South Dakota in 1974 and it didn't take me long to realize there were a lot of folks with Norwegian heritage that lived in the Mt. Rushmore State. And they were happy and proud to let you know it!. I grew up not far from South Dakota,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hwy.co

Why Wisconsin May Not Be the Cheese Capital of the World

They sure love their cheese in Wisconsin, and they’re rightfully proud of their status as a leader in the cheese industry. But how does Wisconsin actually measure up? Is it truly the Cheese Capital of the World, or is that somewhat over the top?. Let’s find out whether this...
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin

The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s Doing the Left Thing tour

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers launched his liberal wish list road trip last week, his biennial listening session he’s calling the “Doing the Right Thing” tour. Evers, of course, will be doing the “left thing” when he moves into his second term in a couple of weeks and begins writing his next two-year budget proposal. Why change now? He’s governed from the hard left for four years. Besides, his second term comes thanks in large part to the rabid, radical left in Madison, which turned out their mail in-ballots in Dane County and at the University of Wisconsin in incredible numbers. (UW-Madison issued over 7,000 student voter ID cards between Sept. 1 and Election Day, over half of which were printed on Election Day, according to data from BadgersVote.)
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Meet Miss America: Get to know Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke

WISCONSIN — Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, 20, was crowned the new Miss America on Thursday night. Stanke is a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studies nuclear engineering. She said during the Miss America pageant, she wanted to showcase her love for nuclear energy as part of a larger mission of staying true to herself.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

The weather will impact your travel plans in Wisconsin

This week is one of the busiest times of the year for travel. We're here to help you plan your travel schedule for the rest of this week. The best days to travel will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. Avoid travel if you can on Thursday into Friday. The National...
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 104.7

10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota

The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
VIVIAN, SD
wisconsinrightnow.com

7 Best Wisconsin Christmas Gifts 2022: Cheese, Sweaters, Packers & More

Here are the 7 best Wisconsin Christmas gifts for 2022. Our editors’ picks. People from Wisconsin are proud of their state. Some people are homesick for Wisconsin. For the latter, how about a Wisconsin candle in hometown scents like cranberry, Maple and butter?. This gift is pretty cool. It’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Fall WIAA/Rural Mutual Insurance Sportsmanship Award Recipients Named

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, has selected the team Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2022 fall State Tournaments. The recipients of the awards are Pulaski in boys soccer, Wonewoc-Center in girls volleyball, Franklin in boys volleyball, Notre Dame...
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 104.7

Deadly Cold Wind Chills For Minnesota Iowa, and South Dakota

If you are traveling this week be careful. Be prepared. It could be one of the coldest Christmas holidays for Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, the next few days are forecast to be dangerously cold. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for...
IOWA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin closings, cancellations, delays

MILWAUKEE - When the weather in southeast Wisconsin turns nasty, it is often necessary for schools, churches and businesses to shut down, cancel activities or delay opening. Below is a current list of all the closings, cancellations, and delays seen in southeast Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
