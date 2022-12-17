jetBlue: Dallas – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. $372 (Basic Economy) / $452 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

Read full article on original website
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treatAmy ChristieFrisco, TX
The Flight Deal
The Shorthaul – American: Dallas – Philadelphia (and vice versa). $137 (Basic Economy) / $197 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
tourcounsel.com
NorthPark Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
It generates more than $1 billion in profit every year so there is no doubt about its popularity. There are countless stores in this mall including luxury brands, clothing stores such as the English firm AllSaints, Sandro, Free People, Lululemon, H&M as well as Neiman Marcus, Dillard's Nordstrom and Macy's department stores. In addition, there are two hotels on the premises of the mall, as well as movie theaters and a virtual reality attraction.
DRONELIFE
Walmart Drone Delivery Now Available from 11 New Stores in Texas
Walmart’s drone delivery may give new meaning to the phrase “last minute shopping.” Just in time for Christmas, the drone delivery service is now available from 11 new stores in the Dallas area. Continue reading below, or listen:. Walmart has plans to expand the DroneUp drone delivery...
advocatemag.com
Luxury apartments converted to affordable housing in Preston Hollow
A luxury apartment complex on Coit Road is officially turning into an affordable housing complex now that the City of Dallas has acquired it. Madera Residential closed the sale of The Briscoe Apartments, located at 12639 Coit Road near LBJ Freeway and North Central Expressway, on Dec. 1. An affiliate of the Dallas Housing Finance Corp. bought the 322 unit complex, according to Dallas Morning News.
thetexastasty.com
15 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Dallas
With so many different restaurants it can be a challenge to decide where to go. We have created a list of the best breakfast options in Dallas. We created a list with a mix of different styles in hopes to make your breakfast better! Here are the top 15 best breakfast spots in Dallas.
Dallas Observer
North Texas Pair Ran a $7 Million COVID-19 Testing Scheme, U.S. Attorney Says
A pair of North Texas residents pleaded not guilty on Dec. 16 to charges they defrauded insurers of more than $7 million via fake COVID-19 tests. A statement released by the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Leigha Simonton, claims that Terrance Barnard, 39, and Connie Jo Clampitt, 51, submitted false testing claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna, United Healthcare, Aetna, Humana and Molina Healthcare.
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.35 Million Extraordinary Home in Grapevine Hiddens In Dense Trees With Fully Equipped Interiors For Entertainment And Recreation Space
3206 Wintergreen Ter Home in Grapevine, Texas for Sale. 3206 Wintergreen Ter, Grapevine, Texas sits on over 2.33 Acres of beautiful land plots covered by greenery with full amenities for entertainment and relaxation at the same time. This Home in Grapevine offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,449 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3206 Wintergreen Ter, please contact (Phone: 972 732 6000) and Susan Redding (Phone: 214 675 4487) at Keller Williams Realty DPR for full support and perfect service.
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Holds Mobile Mega Markets Monday, Thursday Ahead of Christmas
The Tarrant Area Food Bank is holding another massive food drive in Fort Worth on Monday. Texas Sky Ranger was over Herman Clark Stadium at about 11 a.m. where volunteers could be seen loading bundles of food weighing 60 pounds into cars. The event started at about 10 a.m. and...
Winter arrives today at 3:47 p.m. Texas time
Winter arrives Wednesday at 3:47 p.m. Texas time and by tomorrow, it will certainly feel like it. By Friday morning, Dallas-Fort Worth lows will be around 10 degrees and single digits are likely.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CERVANTES, JOSE GUADALUPE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
WFAA
DFW weather: Arctic air arrives Thursday. Here's what to expect
Be prepared. Dangerously cold temperatures are in the forecast when the arctic blast arrives.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Tries a New Way of Providing Affordable Housing
This week, the city's Housing Finance Corp. bought The Briscoe, a North Dallas luxury property with 322 market-rate units. Now, half of those will be reserved for people making 80% or less of the area median income. The deal marks a first for the city in its attempts to provide residents with affordable housing.
Dallas Observer
Best Hot Chocolate in Dallas: Where to Warm Up
Winter is rolling in, so while you may run around in shorts one day, an arctic blast could be on its way. Restaurants, cafes and bakeries across Dallas are updating their menus with all things pepperminty, hot and toasty. But as always, it’s hard to think of a better way to warm up than with a rich, steaming cup of hot chocolate. Whether you prefer yours plain, topped or spiced with cinnamon or peppermint, we have a list of Dallas’ best.
casinonewsdaily.com
Mavericks Owner Wants a Casino and Arena in Dallas
The Mavericks’ current long-term lease expires in about 8 and a half years, giving the owner plenty of time to decide and prepare to leave the American Airlines Center arena if things work out on the ground in the next year. The news comes more than a month after...
fox4news.com
Holiday mobile food market helping North Texans in need
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank is offering relief for families in need ahead of Christmas. The nonprofit loaded up food for adults and kids through its Mega Mobile Market. The event was held Monday morning at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium in Fort Worth. On Tuesday, it...
keranews.org
An Arlington nonprofit helps families struggling to afford rent, utilities during the holiday season
KERA spoke with Burgin about the group's annual Christmas Store, as well as Mission Arlington's growth into a local institution. Tillie Burgin: "The Christmas store concept began when in 1986, ’87, and we were working with people, trying to help people. People started saying to me, ‘We need help with our electric bill, we need help with our rent money.’ ‘Well what happened?’ ‘Well, we used our rent money to buy toys for our kids.’ And so we said, ‘Well, don’t do that. Let us help with toys and turkeys and Christmas trees and hold on to your rent money, hold onto your utility money.’"
Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler
When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
