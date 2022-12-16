ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Smithville wrestling competes in Kansas City Stampede

KANSAS CITY — Smithville wrestling competed in the Kansas City Stampede Tournament last week. The two-day event began on Friday, Dec. 16 in downtown Kansas City at Bartle Hall. The Warriors girls team finished in 22nd place out of 44 teams. The boys team ended in 57th place out...
SMITHVILLE, MO
KC Comets owner buys youth soccer fields in Clay County

Western Missouri Soccer League and 99 acres of youth soccer fields in Clay County have new ownership. AVB Properties, LLC, owned by Kansas City Comets Managing Partner and Northlander Brian Budzinski, acquired both the land and the league operator of WMSL, according to the KC Comets organization. The soccer complex is located on the corner of Interstate 435 south of Missouri Highway 152 off Northeast Soccer Drive in Kansas City.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Evergy restores power in Liberty

SECOND UPDATE: As of 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, less than five customers remain without power, but should return online by 4 p.m. UPDATE: As of noon Thursday, Dec. 22, Evergy crews have restored power to nearly half of those in Liberty who were effected, according to the utility company's outage map at outagemap.evergy.com. Current outage in Liberty down to 999 from more than 2,000.
LIBERTY, MO
Liberty North's furious comeback falls short

KANSAS CITY — Liberty North (6-2) matched up with one of the best teams in Nebraska on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Eagles struggled out of the game. While behind, they mounted a comeback that fell short as they lost 45-46 to Bellevue West in the 12 Courts of Christmas event at Hy-Vee Arena.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Aerial video of soccer fields purchased in Clay Co. by KC Comets owner

AVB Properties, LLC, owned by Kansas City Comets Managing Partner and Northlander Brian Budzinski, acquired both the land and the league operator of WMSL, according to the KC Comets organization. The soccer complex is located on the corner of Interstate 435 south of Missouri Highway 152 off Northeast Soccer Drive in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Vane to lead Kearney congregation as bishop

KEARNEY — Jacob Vane of Kearney was named bishop for the congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the city. Jason Adams was named first counselor to the bishop. Jacob Pack was named second counselor. Bishops lead local congregations much like pastors do, reads a...
KEARNEY, MO
Edwards pours in 40 on senior night

SMITHVILLE — Swish after swish after swish. It was relentless from Smithville’s Ryker Edwards Dec. 16. The Smithville basketball player finished with 40 points in the Warriors’ 82-43 win over Savannah. Edwards dominated all facets of the game as he looked like the best player all night....
SMITHVILLE, MO
Residents frustrated by increasing used vehicle tax bills

CLAY COUNTY — After the county published a Facebook post about personal property tax bills going up due to used car values, comments from frustrated taxpayers came in. Many residents are seeing double-digit percent increases in the amount of property tax they paying on aging vehicles they have owned for years as used car values have dramatically increased from 2021 to 2022.
AHA News: Days Before Christmas, New Mom Had a Stroke

THURSDAY, Dec. 22, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Two weeks after giving birth and a week before Christmas 2016, Ashley Hammontree was enjoying a snowy day at home in Greenwood, Missouri. Wearing pajamas, she nursed her baby, Elijah, and set him in a swing. Her husband, Ryan, came inside...
GREENWOOD, MO

