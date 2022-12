LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on Dec. 15 at the Jewelry Box in Leitchfield. Witnesses state that two black males entered the store that day and spent several minutes inside as they played lookout for one another. They are reported to have taken several rings valued at well over $20,000.

