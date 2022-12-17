Read full article on original website
Argentina's third goal in World Cup final should have been disallowed, regulations state
Substitutes on the pitch before Messi's shot had crossed the line should have resulted in a free-kick awarded to France
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Chinese Hospital Warns Staff of Looming ‘Tragic Battle’ Amid COVID Surge
A hospital in Shanghai warned its staff to prepare for a “tragic battle” as COVID spreads across China largely unrestricted. Following mass protests against continuing lockdowns, Beijing scrapped large parts of its “zero-COVID” policy, which in turn is feared to have put major pressure on the country’s health system. Some international observers worry that Chinese state COVID figures have also become unreliable due to a drop-off in testing after the policy change. Beijing logged no new COVID deaths on Wednesday for a second consecutive day despite anecdotal reports of ICUs filling up and queues of hearses outside crematoriums. “This year’s Christmas Eve, New Year’s Day, and the Lunar New Year are destined to be unsafe,” the private Shanghai Deji Hospital posted on its official WeChat account late Wednesday, estimating that half of the city’s 25 million people would be infected by the end of next week. “In this tragic battle, the entire Greater Shanghai will fall, and we will infect all the staff of the hospital! We will infect the whole family! Our patients will all be infected! We have no choice, and we cannot escape.” The post was unavailable as of Thursday morning.Read it at Reuters
Analysis-Italy's nationalists set to loosen grip on beloved airline with mooted Lufthansa deal
ROME, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Italy's new right-wing government has shown it is prepared to put sound finances ahead of national pride by revamping plans to sell a stake in the successor of the country's repeatedly bailed-out flagship airline to Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE).
Turkey says Sweden has not acted on extraditing terrorism-linked suspects
ANKARA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Stockholm had not moved to extradite people Ankara says are linked to terrorism or freeze their assets, as Sweden continues to try to convince Ankara to approve its bid to join NATO.
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
