There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
RFA endorses stronger LCFS, complementary actions in California
In comments submitted today to the California Air Resources Board, the Renewable Fuels Association stressed its ongoing support for the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard and provided recommendations to strengthen and expand the landmark program beyond 2030. However, RFA underscored that without complementary regulatory actions—like expeditious approval of E15 and support for E85 and flex-fuel vehicles—more stringent future LCFS requirements may be very difficult to achieve.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
Versalis acquires technology to produce enzymes for 2G ethanol
Versalis, Eni's chemical company, has acquired the technology to produce enzymes for second-generation ethanol from DSM, a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience. The agreement has a strategic value for Versalis as it integrates with proprietary Proesa technology, applied at the Crescentino plant for the production of sustainable bioethanol and chemical products from lignocellulosic biomass, improving the competitiveness of technology and production.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
UNICA: Ethanol production, sales up in November
UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced sugarcane processing by mills in the south-central region of the country was up during the second half of November. Ethanol production and sales also increased. Mills in the region process 16.23 million metric tons of sugarcane during the second half of November,...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
EPA responds to GAO report on RIN prices, small refineries
The U.S. EPA on Dec. 20 released a final analysis on the price of renewable identification numbers (RINs) and small refineries in response to a recommendation included in a recent U.S. Government Accountability Office report. The final analysis confirms the EPA's conclusion that small refineries recover their Renewable Fuel Standard compliance costs in the price of gasoline and diesel that they sell.
