Delaware Takes Control in Second Half and Defeats Lehigh 77-64

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's basketball team was defeated by Delaware 79-67 on Sunday afternoon at Stabler Arena. The Blue Hens improved to 6-4, while the Mountain Hawks dropped to 3-7. This was Lehigh's first game since Dec. 3 due to final exams. It was a back-and-forth first quarter....
Kevin Cahill to Lead Lehigh Football Program

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Following an extensive search, Lehigh has named Kevin Cahill the 30th head football coach in program history. A coaching veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Cahill comes to Lehigh following 10 seasons at Yale University, where he was a member of the coaching staff for three Ivy League championship teams and oversaw one of the nation's top offensive units.
Four Mountain Hawks Reach Double Figures in Win Over St. Elizabeth

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A balanced scoring effort got the Lehigh men's basketball team got back in the win column with a 94-36 victory over Division III St. Elizabeth inside of Stabler Arena on Saturday night. The Mountain Hawks (5-5) even their record with the win and take the first-ever...
