Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services
The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 4.1%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 3.39% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 59.90% year-to-date, and General Mills Inc is up 27.10% year-to-date. GIS makes up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
Top Analyst Reports for Linde, BP & PayPal
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Linde plc (LIN), BP p.l.c. (BP) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Greif (GEF) Buys Lee Container for $300M, Diversifies Portfolio
Greif GEF announced that it completed the previously announced acquisition of Lee Container Corporation, Inc. for $300 million. The acquisition marks an important step in GEF’s ongoing “Build to Last” mission. Lee Container's product lines will immediately diversify Greif's global portfolio. The buyout is expected to be immediately accretive to GEF’s margins, cash flow and earnings.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest gain in six weeks, led by resource shares
TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and investors took some encouragement from domestic data showing an easing in the annual rate of inflation. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 264.21 points, or 1.4%,...
Notable ETF Outflow Detected - LQD
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: LQD) where we have detected an approximate $501.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.4% decrease week over week (from 347,600,000 to 342,900,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of LQD, versus its 200 day moving average:
US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps with help Nike, FedEx and consumer sentiment
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes rallied on Wednesday and were on track for their biggest one-day percentage gain so far this month with help from upbeat Nike NKE.N and FedEx FDX.N quarterly updates, as well as improving consumer confidence and easing inflation expectations from investors. Nike...
Should You Hold Manulife Financial (MFC) in Your Portfolio?
Manulife Financial Corporation MFC has been in investors' good books on the back of higher sales volumes, favorable product mix in individual insurance, higher investment income and financial flexibility. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Manulife Financial’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $2.36, indicating a year-over-year increase...
Health Care Sector Update for 12/21/2022: ADCT, ATRA, GMAB, XLV, IBB
ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) was rising more than 13% in value after saying it has received conditional marketing approval from the European Commission for its Zynlonta drug for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse B-cell lymphoma, a type of cancer. Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) was up more than 4% early Wednesday,...
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
iShares Core MSCI Pacific (IPAC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (Symbol: IPAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.01, changing hands as high as $54.07 per share. iShares Core MSCI Pacific shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.21, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the truck, tractor...
Wall Street Analysts Think Target (TGT) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
Dorian LPG (LPG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $19.71, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the liquified petroleum gas...
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.89, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Conagra Brands (CAG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Conagra Brands (CAG) closed the most recent trading day at $38.78, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
