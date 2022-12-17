ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWS10 ABC

Herkimer Sheriff charge woman with fraud

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government of several thousand dollars worth of welfare benefits for several months. According to the Herkimer County Welfare Unit, an investigation revealed that Renee Balio, 45 allegedly received more than […]
Syracuse.com

Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Car stuck underneath tractor trailer along I-690

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car somehow ended up stuck underneath a tractor trailer on Tuesday evening, December 20. The accident took place along I-690 WB just before Exit 13 to Townsend Street. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the people inside the car were able to get out and were not hurt. The accident […]
