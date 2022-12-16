Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Eat Waffles?
Waffles are delicious at any time of day, who can resist a hot and tasty breakfast waffle? Not dogs that’s for sure! As soon as the dough hits the waffle iron even the laziest dog will appear by your side. But can dogs eat waffles safely? What about the toppings? Let’s take a look at whether dogs can eat waffles without getting sick.
The Daily South
Divinity Candy
Divinity candies are soft sugary clouds that are fluffy like a marshmallow, but not as chewy. Similar to nougat, this old-school candy is made from whipped egg whites, sugar, and corn syrup. Some variations add chopped fruit or nuts, but this divinity recipe tops the confection with a pecan halve for a bit of nutty crunch.
Popculture
Dog Food Recalled
Health officials are urging dog owners to be a little extra cautious before their furbaby's next feeding. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has voluntarily recalled Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food due to a labeling error that resulted in the wrong dog food being presented as the prescription diet, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared in a notice on Dec. 2.
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Is My Dog Obsessed With Me?
My dog is my first companion of the canine kind, and owning him has been a learning curve in lots of ways. Like any anxious new parent, I can’t help fretting about whether his behavior is normal or not. Something I do know is: he LOVES my attention, and sometimes I even feel a bit exasperated by his enthusiasm for me. So why is my dog obsessed with me? Is he really obsessed at all, or just a normal amount of devoted, for a dog? I’ve done a lot of reading, and discovered that his fascination with me has been hardwired into him by human breeding choices spanning hundreds of years. But also that there are some signs to look for in his behavior which could mean his fixation is starting to getting to get unhealthy.
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
a-z-animals.com
Silence Is Golden! 15 Popular Dog Breeds That Rarely Bark
According to statistics, roughly 52.7% of people live in urban areas. Since these areas mostly consist of apartments, many people have to deal with at least two sets of neighbors. This makes it difficult to get a dog in an apartment. But not all dogs are noisy! This line helps most people living in an apartment adopt a dog – or, in other words, fulfill their dream.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
akc.org
Why Do Dogs Like Belly Rubs?
It’s signature dog behavior to roll over and ask for a belly rub. And what owner can resist rewarding their pet with that kind of attention? It’s a wonderful way to bond. But why do dogs like belly rubs? And is it truly a universal dog behavior, or do some prefer to be petted elsewhere? Read on to learn how to recognize if your dog is really asking for a belly rub, and if so how to give the best belly rub possible.
Doggie condo? Stray dogs take shelter in makeshift homes on a sandy hill
A group of stray dogs were spotted digging makeshift burrows in a pile of leftover sand in Thailand — see their creation and how they're seeking shelter in their own "doggie condo."
Reindeer Chow 🦌
We make reindeer chow (Aka: Puppy Chow or Muddy Buddies) every year during the holidays, and every year I ask myself, why are we not making this year round? It’s what you crave in a perfect snack: mostly sweet, a little salty, nice crunch, and once you start snacking, it’s impossible to stop. Then I realize I have absolutely no self control when it comes to this delicious, chocolatey, peanut butter, powdered sugar crusted little gems from the reindeer heavens ... and hence, this is why I don't make reindeer chow all year long, it's dangerous in my household!
notabully.org
22 Dog Breeds That Sleep A Lot
There’s nothing better than waking up with your pooch lying next to you, and if you’re a sleepy head like me, nothing beats a good afternoon nap, especially if your dog is happy to join in on the sleepy cuddles. I must admit that sometimes I get lured...
Phys.org
Why do cats knead?
"Kneading" is when cats massage an object with the front paws, which extend and retract, one paw at a time. This massaging action, named for its resemblance to kneading dough, is repeated rhythmically. You may have spotted your cat kneading and wondered how on Earth they developed such a behavior.
pethelpful.com
6 Loving and Attentive Dog Breeds for Emotional Support
Emotional support dogs can be a godsend for people suffering from mental or emotional disorders (as well as some physical conditions). They can also be a wonderful addition to the life of someone who has a challenging time coping with the daily stresses of living. Numerous dog breeds can provide...
a-z-animals.com
9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats
Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
The Daily South
Millionaire Candy
Millionaires are a classic boxed candy available in grocery stores and drug stores across the South. The rich combination of pecans, caramel, and chocolate is an enduring favorite, and the candy is fairly easy to replicate at home. This version of Millionaire Candy starts with a store-bought shortcut, skipping the...
butterwithasideofbread.com
OLD FASHIONED POTATO CANDY
Old Fashioned Potato Candy recipe made with mashed potatoes tastes like a Mounds bar! Only 5 ingredients to make this delicious chocolate covered potato candy. I love baking and making treats around the holidays, and just recently tried this recipe for potato candy. And yes, I was a little wary about coating mashed potatoes with chocolate. I promise that if you add enough powdered sugar to mashed potatoes, you can’t even tell they are potatoes! These little treats are so simple to make and this is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes.
Chocolate Peanut Butter - No Bake Cookies
Chocolate and Peanut Butter No Bake CookiesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I'm embarrassed to say, these are my all time favorite cookie. I know it's such a basic simple cookie, for peats sake it doesn't even require an oven! But the minute you put chocolate, oats and peanut butter together, its all over. In fact as much as I love these cookies, I don't keep them in our house anymore, the number one reason, I'll eat single one of them. I won't even feel bad about it, or save one or two for the kids, all mine... every last delicious chocolatey one.
Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge - Microwave Friendly
Simple Holiday Peanut Butter FudgePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. The holidays are a crazy time of the year. The hustle and bustle of shopping, holiday events, work and family get togethers and the outpouring of money gets very overwhelming. If I was to be honest, I'm much less stressed and much more content when the holidays are behind us and I can focus on everyday life.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Unusual Favorite Sleeping Spot Is Downright Comical
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Pets are downright entertaining, but it takes a true champ to keep the laughs coming even while they're asleep. Clearly, though, Kream the calico cat has this talent in the bag. She went viral on TikTok for her odd, in-the-way sleeping spot, though we have a feeling she doesn't care one bit!
Recall alert: Nestlé Purina recalls cans of wet dog food for mislabeling
Cans of wet dog food have been recalled due to a mislabeling error that led customers to believe they were buying a different kind of food. In a news release on Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Nestlé Purina PetCare Company was voluntarily recalling “Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat” prescription wet dog food packaged in 13.4-ounce cans.
Comments / 0