Kearney, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Edwards pours in 40 on senior night

SMITHVILLE — Swish after swish after swish. It was relentless from Smithville’s Ryker Edwards Dec. 16. The Smithville basketball player finished with 40 points in the Warriors’ 82-43 win over Savannah. Edwards dominated all facets of the game as he looked like the best player all night....
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville drops game to Platte County on Monday

KANSAS CITY — The Warriors (4-4) faced off against Platte County (6-2) on Monday, Dec. 19. Smithville and the Pirates played against each other at the Hy-Vee Arena for the 12 Courts of Christmas event. Platte County outlasted Smithville and won by a final score of 45-34. The flow of the game was largely in the hands of Platte County. Smithville jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, but the Pirates came back with a 10-0 run that lasted 8 minutes of game time.
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Aerial video of soccer fields purchased in Clay Co. by KC Comets owner

AVB Properties, LLC, owned by Kansas City Comets Managing Partner and Northlander Brian Budzinski, acquired both the land and the league operator of WMSL, according to the KC Comets organization. The soccer complex is located on the corner of Interstate 435 south of Missouri Highway 152 off Northeast Soccer Drive in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Arrested for Armed Bank Robbery

You’ve heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but how about a bank robber in wolf’s clothing?. Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic, whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, is known for wearing a KC Wolf costume at Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs road games. However, he was absent from Sunday’s game in Houston in the stands and on social media. The @ChiefsAholic Twitter account had been silent since Dec. 16, raising suspicion among other Chiefs fans online.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

James Jason Biddix

James Jason Biddix was born on May 19, 1982, to James Ritchie and Pamela Kay (Richardson) Biddix. Jason passed peacefully in his sleep on December 17, 2022. Jason grew up in Lawson, MO, and he later made his home in Kearney, MO. He attended school at Lawson. Jason became a master electrician and was a member of the electrical trades union of IBEW 124.
LAWSON, MO
KCTV 5

2 dead in crash outside of Excelsior Springs, Lawson

CLAY COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people were killed in a crash near Excelsior Springs and Lawson, Mo. on Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 73-year-old James Massa and 88-year-old Victoria Kohler were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Salem Road just north of NE 152nd Street. The...
LAWSON, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark

The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Four Teens Injured in Henry County Crash

Four teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1988 Chevy truck, driven by a 16-year-old male from Warrensburg, was at 1124 NE 1251 Road (south of Windsor) around 1 a.m., when the truck ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.
HENRY COUNTY, MO

