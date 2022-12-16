Read full article on original website
Missouri School District Approves 4-Day Week For StudentsMatt LillywhiteIndependence, MO
The historic Row House Building in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s deathLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Edwards pours in 40 on senior night
SMITHVILLE — Swish after swish after swish. It was relentless from Smithville’s Ryker Edwards Dec. 16. The Smithville basketball player finished with 40 points in the Warriors’ 82-43 win over Savannah. Edwards dominated all facets of the game as he looked like the best player all night....
Smithville drops game to Platte County on Monday
KANSAS CITY — The Warriors (4-4) faced off against Platte County (6-2) on Monday, Dec. 19. Smithville and the Pirates played against each other at the Hy-Vee Arena for the 12 Courts of Christmas event. Platte County outlasted Smithville and won by a final score of 45-34. The flow of the game was largely in the hands of Platte County. Smithville jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, but the Pirates came back with a 10-0 run that lasted 8 minutes of game time.
Aerial video of soccer fields purchased in Clay Co. by KC Comets owner
AVB Properties, LLC, owned by Kansas City Comets Managing Partner and Northlander Brian Budzinski, acquired both the land and the league operator of WMSL, according to the KC Comets organization. The soccer complex is located on the corner of Interstate 435 south of Missouri Highway 152 off Northeast Soccer Drive in Kansas City.
Woman wins $100,000 after buying holiday scratchers ticket in Cameron
The player said she was at the Trex Mart off 7th Street and Walnut Street in Cameron, Missouri when the ticket caught her eye.
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman surprises students at North Kansas City school
Students in the class have special needs and they were thrilled to see Mecole Hardman walk in the gym ready to play.
Kansas City Holds a World Record That’ll Never Be Broken Ever
It's been said that records are meant to be broken. That's probably true for many things, but not the world record that is held by Kansas City that will absolutely never be broken. I can practically guarantee it. I saw this mentioned by Darren Rovell and he's absolutely accurate. The...
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Arrested for Armed Bank Robbery
You’ve heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but how about a bank robber in wolf’s clothing?. Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic, whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, is known for wearing a KC Wolf costume at Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs road games. However, he was absent from Sunday’s game in Houston in the stands and on social media. The @ChiefsAholic Twitter account had been silent since Dec. 16, raising suspicion among other Chiefs fans online.
James Jason Biddix
James Jason Biddix was born on May 19, 1982, to James Ritchie and Pamela Kay (Richardson) Biddix. Jason passed peacefully in his sleep on December 17, 2022. Jason grew up in Lawson, MO, and he later made his home in Kearney, MO. He attended school at Lawson. Jason became a master electrician and was a member of the electrical trades union of IBEW 124.
One dead after shooting in Kansas City, Kansas’ Rosedale neighborhood
A person is dead after a shooting that occurred Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas near Lloyd Street.
2 dead in crash outside of Excelsior Springs, Lawson
CLAY COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people were killed in a crash near Excelsior Springs and Lawson, Mo. on Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 73-year-old James Massa and 88-year-old Victoria Kohler were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Salem Road just north of NE 152nd Street. The...
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
Alfalfa cubes sold in Missouri, Kansas recalled after nearly 100 horses become ill, die
Forty-five horses have either died or been euthanized after eating Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes which are sold in both Missouri and Kansas, according to an FDA warning.
Missouri department weighs in after Independence approves four-day school week
After the Independence district approved a four-day school week, Missouri's education department says shortened weeks are being used as a perk.
Man, woman killed in Clay County two-vehicle crash
Two people died in a crash Saturday at NE 162nd Street and Salem Road, just east of 69 Highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Some Kansas City-area police shift K9s due to Missouri’s marijuana legalization
Some Kansas City-area police departments shift the responsibilities of K9 officers trained to detect marijuana since it is legal in Missouri.
Community mourns after beloved waitress is killed in crash near Excelsior Springs
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A small-town restaurant is missing a familiar face after an 88-year-old woman who worked there for more than 30 years died in a crash. The crash that killed Vicky Kohler happened on Salem Road, which is just north of town, over the weekend. She had just left her job at the Mill Inn Restaurant.
How to prepare your home before frigid temperatures hit Kansas City area
As very cold weather gets ready to sweep across the Kansas City metro, experts are sharing some tips on heating your home and ensuring your pipes don't freeze.
Four Teens Injured in Henry County Crash
Four teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1988 Chevy truck, driven by a 16-year-old male from Warrensburg, was at 1124 NE 1251 Road (south of Windsor) around 1 a.m., when the truck ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 16, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County. 29-year-old Kenneth Crowley was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was taken to the Caldwell County detention center. An Orrick resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 42-year-old James...
