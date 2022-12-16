ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Ancient Elephant With Two Deadly Three Foot Spikes on Its Head

Discover the Ancient Elephant With Two Deadly Three Foot Spikes on Its Head. Over the course of history, Earth has served as a home to many ancient animals long before humans came to dominate. Most of these animals were huge with very unique features. Many such animals fell victim to extinction, but a few were able to evolve into smaller species that adapted to new habitats.
News Tender

The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.

Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
science.org

Mysterious ancient humans may have given people of Papua New Guinea an immune advantage

When modern humans first migrated from Africa to the tropical islands of the southwest Pacific, they encountered unfamiliar people and new pathogens. But their immune systems may have picked up some survival tricks when they mated with the locals—the mysterious Denisovans who gave them immune gene variants that might have protected the newcomers’ offspring from local diseases. Some of these variants still persist in the genomes of people living in Papua New Guinea today, according to a new study.
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
Jason Morton

Five Volcanoes Erupting At The Same Time Rounds Out A Year That Started With The Historic Eruption In Tonga

Volcanic EruptionPhoto byUSGS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Volcanos erupting everywhere? That would seem to be the status of the world. Authorities and the scientific community are monitoring active eruptions and potential eruptions in not one but four different countries. If you haven't been paying attention to the news, that's a lot of hot gas (CO2), ash, and lava spewing into our atmosphere.
msn.com

Scientists May Have Found Something Massive Living Under Antarctica

Scientists May Have Found , Something Massive Living Under Antarctica. The new study was published on Nov. 17 in 'Frontiers.'. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. BGR.com reports that for years, scientists have studied algae that is present in the summer in Antarctica, thinking that was the only time it emerged. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. This discovery challenges what we know about the continent, as it has been long believed that nothing could survive under the icy surface. It's also strange considering that algae and plankton need sunlight for photosynthesis. . The current theory is that the algae acquires enough sunlight to sustain itself via holes in the ice. Scientists think that with further research, more organisms may be discovered living under Antarctica. As ice shelves continue to melt due to climate change, there's no telling what may eventually be found.

Comments / 0

Community Policy