WWMT
Historical society takes a ski jump back into the past
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is an old saying that you can't see the forest through all the trees. Well in one Benzie County community, the saying might actually be "you can't see the ski jumping through all the trees." Another story: Signs of shipwreck appear at Sleeping Bear...
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
WWMT
Man arrested in 'coordinated check fraud enterprise'
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Comstock Park has been arrested for his involvement in what Michigan State Police described as a "coordinated check fraud enterprise." Nathaniel Street, 25, was arraigned on Dec. 16 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of uttering and...
Police arrest driver who fled scene of fatal rollover crash in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – Police have arrested the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Northern Michigan. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 32-year-old Buckley man was arrested and lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail. The man, who has not been...
WWMT
Students and staff band together to help Ellsworth family after house fire
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ellsworth Community Schools are banding together this holiday season to help a family that lost everything in a house fire at the beginning of the month. The school started a "giving tree" where students and staff can pick a tag with an item the kids...
