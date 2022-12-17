Chatard’s Robert Davidson wins Play of the Game
INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Bishop Chatard’s Robert Davidson for winning the Play of the Game from FOX59’s Friday Night Fast Break on December 9, 2022.
The senior forward forced the Heritage Christian turnover then drove in for the two-handed dunk as the Trojans beat the Eagles, 58-55.
