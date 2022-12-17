ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

News 8 KFMB

Cookie 'Chainsaw' Randolph to retire from San Diego airwaves

SAN DIEGO — Cookie Chainsaw Randolph has been part of the Dave, Shelley and Chainsaw show for more than 32 years. We asked Dave Rickards, the "D" of the DSC if "Chainsaw" can consider himself a member of the San Diego sportscasters fraternity. "The Dean of American Sportscasters,?" Rickard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Gonzo Report: Hip-hop battle at La Mesa’s Lux Lounge

Nothing like a little sea moss in the system before the battle kicks off. Sixty-three-year-old Miss Sherry Elie, owner and organizer of the CRS (Cut it, Roll it, Smoke it) San Diego Rap Battle League, buys me a sea moss smoothie at Fuel Thy Cells on University Avenue as we wait for the competition to begin. There’s a reason why rappers love this shit: if you don’t know, sea moss stimulates thyroid function, gets rid of excess mucus, kills bad bacteria in the gut, and supports healthy blood pressure. All key health benefits for competitors preparing to step into the battle lights next door at the Lux Lounge, located within a La Mesa strip mall. Oh, and they love good weed, too.
LA MESA, CA
tourcounsel.com

THE 5 BEST Hotels in San Diego, California (with Map & Photos)

When it comes to choosing a vacation destination, few places have that relaxing beach vibe with near-perfect weather year-round like San Diego does. But the city has more to offer than coastal views and its family-friendly reputation – just look at the rich mix of hotels for proof. There...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Trans-Catalina Trail from Avalon to Two Harbors

Located on Catalina Island, this is a moderately challenging backpacking expedition. With a length of about 19 miles and an elevation gain of 4,700 feet, the trip took me three days. Distance from downtown San Diego: 65 miles to Dana Point Ferry. Hike length: 19 miles • Difficulty: Strenuous •...
SAN DIEGO, CA
lajollamom.com

San Diego Farmers Market Guide: Schedule & Favorites

You’ll find San Diego farmers markets available on any day of the week. Most run on a weekly schedule, which we’ve outlined for you below. Over 360 local farms are represented at our farmers markets. The ones featured below are certified by the County Agricultural Commissioner, which means shoppers can rest assured that they are shopping locally. Products are grown in California and are subject to rigorous quality controls.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon’s own winter wonderland!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
EL CAJON, CA
KTLA.com

Navy SEAL Team 1 commander found dead in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The commanding officer of SEAL Team 1 was found dead at his home this week, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. Foul play was not suspected in the death of Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, who was discovered Monday at his San Diego County residence, a Naval Special Warfare official spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5 in an email.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children

The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
CARLSBAD, CA

