Nothing like a little sea moss in the system before the battle kicks off. Sixty-three-year-old Miss Sherry Elie, owner and organizer of the CRS (Cut it, Roll it, Smoke it) San Diego Rap Battle League, buys me a sea moss smoothie at Fuel Thy Cells on University Avenue as we wait for the competition to begin. There’s a reason why rappers love this shit: if you don’t know, sea moss stimulates thyroid function, gets rid of excess mucus, kills bad bacteria in the gut, and supports healthy blood pressure. All key health benefits for competitors preparing to step into the battle lights next door at the Lux Lounge, located within a La Mesa strip mall. Oh, and they love good weed, too.

LA MESA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO