KATU.com
80 rounds fired in Parkland shooting, man critically injured
PARKLAND, Tacoma — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was shot outside his apartment in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland early Tuesday morning. A woman called 911 around 4 a.m. to report that her boyfriend had been shot. Medics took the...
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex
Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted
SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Woman seriously injured in Lynnwood house fire Tuesday night
A woman was seriously injured in a house fire in Lynnwood Tuesday night. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. reporting smoke and flames coming from a house in the 5800 block of 186th Place Southwest, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. A neighbor went inside the small single-story home and rescued the resident before firefighters arrived. Medics transported her to Harborview Medical Center. Her injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
Two Arrested After Threat Sparks Evacuation At Seattle-Area High School
The threats forced the high school to cancel classes and evacuate an entire building.
Weapon seized from stolen vehicle after foot chase in Seattle
Seattle Police Department officers seized a stolen weapon while apprehending a suspect in a stolen car Saturday night. The driver had originally fled from police, but officers were unable to pursue the vehicle. They later found the car with the two occupants inside. The suspects ran away, but they were...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Make Arrest In Weekend Shooting Near Silver Lake
Word in from Everett Police that a suspect has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail on multiple felony charges including 1st degree assault in relation to a shooting early Saturday morning. Here is the press release from E.P.D Public Information Officer Ora Hamel. The suspect is expected to make...
myedmondsnews.com
Sheriff’s office begins outfitting deputies with body cameras
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday began implementation of body cameras for all commissioned law enforcement personnel, starting with deputies in the Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Task Force. Throughout the first quarter of 2023, the sheriff’s office will continue to train and outfit all commissioned staff with...
Car gets stuck under semitruck on I-405 near Bellevue
The three left lanes of northbound Interstate 405 near Coal Creek Parkway were closed Wednesday morning after a car got stuck under a semitruck, Washington State Patrol announced. WSDOT first tweeted about the incident at 10:45 a.m. The crash was cleared by noon, though the traffic backup extended for as...
q13fox.com
Redmond Police seek bank robbery suspect from Dec. 8
REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police need help identifying a suspect of a bank robbery on Dec. 8. According to police, the robbery occurred at the Chase Bank near NE 76th St and 180th Ave NE around 10:50 a.m. The suspect was captured in a surveillance photo with a hooded sweatshirt, blue face mask, dark clothes and what appears to be a beanie under his hood.
State taking action after Bellevue funeral home allegedly put wrong person in casket for burial
All Jerry Weber wanted was to bury his father, Air Force veteran William Weber, at Tahoma National Cemetery. But the Washington State Department of Licensing alleges that didn’t happen because Curnow Funeral Home put the wrong person in the casket for burial. “It’s tragic. My family and I are...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
Seattle, Washington
Man Arrested After University District Robbery Friday Night
Police caught and arrested a man after he robbed another man Friday night in the University District. At about 10:00 p.m., police responded to the 4500 block of 18th Avenue Northeast for reports of a robbery. Arriving officers contacted the victim, who said the suspect demanded his money and then fled on foot. He said the suspect appeared to have a gun in his waistband.
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in deadly hit and run after King Co. Council budgets $50K reward to crack the case
A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after a tipster contacted Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers with knowledge of the crime. The victim's family said a $50,000 reward budgeted from the King County Council helped incentivize people to come forward.
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
wa.gov
Pierce County law enforcement team up for ‘HiVE’ patrol near Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), Puyallup Police Department (PUYPD), and Tacoma Police Department (TPD) are combining their efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday. This will be the third of...
myeverettnews.com
Starting Today SCSO Deputies Will Begin Wearing Body Cameras
Word in from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office that they have begun the rollout of body worn cameras for their deputies in the field. Here’s the update. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the implementation of body worn cameras for all commissioned law enforcement personnel. Starting today, deputies in the Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Task Force will begin wearing body worn cameras. Body worn cameras are used to improve transparency and accountability for both law enforcement and the community at large.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior
MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
KOMO News
Slippery sidewalks and roads in Snohomish County puts people on alert
EDMONDS, Wash. — Following the heavy snowfall in Snohomish County, neighborhoods are now dealing with the icy roads and sidewalks. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said their crews plow the snow based on priority levels. They focus largely on the main highways and streets that are heavily used.
KOMO News
Cat injured in Gig Harbor house fire, cause under investigation
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Gig Harbor firefighters worked to extinguish a large house fire Monday afternoon. The fire started inside a home near Kopachuck Drive just after 11a.m., according to fire officials. Firefighters from the West Pierce Fire Department assisted with the fire fight. Firefighters said the residents were...
