ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UC workers reach deal to end strike

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UktTb_0jm6lYuw00

LOS ANGELES — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike at the prestigious state system.

The strike disrupted classes at all 10 of the university system's campuses and was the largest strike of academic workers in the nation. The agreement still needs to be ratified before the strike officially ends.

The bargaining units said some workers could see raises of up to 66% over the next two years.

The pay hikes and boost in benefits could have an impact beyond California. For several decades, colleges and universities have increasingly relied on faculty and graduate student employees to do teaching and research that had previously been handled by tenured track faculty — but without the same pay and benefits.

The UC strike was being closely watched around the country, in part because it is the largest strike of academic workers in higher education, said William A. Herbert, executive director of the National Center for the Study of Collective Bargaining in Higher Education and the Professions at Hunter College in New York.

The strike at UC, like the others, is "providing guidance to indicate that strikes are very forceful means of accomplishing goals," he said.

The agreement comes weeks after the UC system reached a similar deal with postdoctoral employees and academic researchers who make up about 12,000 of the 48,000 union members who walked off the job and onto picket lines Nov. 14. That agreement will hike pay up to 29% and provide increased family leave, childcare subsidies and lengthened appointments to ensure job security, according to a statement from United Auto Workers Local 5810.

The academic workers had argued they couldn't afford to live in cities such as Los Angeles, San Diego and Berkeley, where housing costs are soaring, with the current salaries.

The strike came at a time of increased labor action nationwide, not just in higher education but among workers at Starbucks, Amazon and elsewhere and a groundswell of unionization efforts among graduate student employees at other universities.

Just this year, graduate student employees at MIT, Clark University, Fordham University, Mexico State University, Washington State University and Worchester Polytechnical Institute all voted in favor of unionization.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Pro-oil petition drive in California under question

Community organizer Pete Woiwode was walking to meet a friend at a street festival near downtown Oakland in November when a signature gatherer approached and asked if he wanted to sign a petition to lower gas prices. But Woiwode said that in reading the petition he realized it actually was for a referendum to overturn SB 1137 - a state law passed in September to ban new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of schools, homes and hospitals. As soon as he pushed back against the claim that the petition was about lowering gas prices, the signature...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Backlog of court cases delays justice for crime victims and the accused

A CBS News investigation has uncovered a massive backlog of court cases that has delayed progress on hundreds of thousands of criminal cases across the United States.CBS News obtained and analyzed data from courts and district attorneys' offices in more than a dozen major American cities and found "pending" criminal cases jumped from 383,879 in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, to 546,727 in 2021. In California, New York, Florida and Michigan, the number of "pending" cases in 2021 totaled nearly 1.3 million.The backlog has resulted in delayed justice for crime victims and their families and threatens to deny the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

California program pays farmers to fallow fields to preserve water amid drought

With climate change and drought, the state of California is incentivizing not using farmland or fallowing it. The move comes as irrigation in some areas is damaging residential wells.Katie Staack farms 3,500 acres of almonds in Stanislaus County. She is one of the hundreds interested in the newly created LandFlex program."The program is really unique because it's focused on wet water, making sure we have wet water for our communities and aquifers, our ecosystems and farms," Aubrey Bettencourt said.Bettencourt is with the Almond Alliance, a nonprofit trade association, and said it's an idea growing among farmers."It starts by looking at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Earthquake early warning system put to the test — and officials say it worked

SACRAMENTO — An earthquake warning system was put to the test this week when phones started sounding off across Northern California.The ShakeAlert system rattled people awake around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when seismometers sensed movement and triggered a warning ahead of a 6.4 earthquake."The part where you do the detection in the field to where it gets processed and where this Shake Alert message is produced, that happens in a few seconds, probably in the order of five seconds. That's pretty darn fast," said Robert de Groot, ShakeAlert operations coordinator with the U.S. Geological Survey.But how much warning did people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

"That was a big one": Parts of Northern California waking up to damage after 6.4 earthquake

FERNDALE — A strong earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to thousands, and causing some damage to buildings and roads, officials said. Two injuries were reported.The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 210 miles (345 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast. The epicenter was just offshore at a depth of about 10 miles (16 kilometers). Numerous aftershocks followed.The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services initially tweeted that there were reports of "widespread damages to roads and homes," but authorities subsequently indicated that...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response

FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 woman's story of rape convinced all Weinstein trial jurors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most of the jurors at Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial were ready to convict him of crimes related to three of the four women he was charged with raping or sexually assaulting.Yet after weeks of deliberation the eight men and four women voted unanimously to convict him of crimes against only one: a Russian-born model and actor known as Jane Doe 1. She lived in Rome and was visiting California for a film festival at age 34 in 2013, when she said the now-disgraced film mogul appeared uninvited at her Los Angeles hotel room door in the middle of the night.The jurors were released...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cheech Marin on the new museum that bears his name

Richard "Cheech" Marin, of the comedy duo Cheech and Chong, is not only renowned for stoner comedies — he's also an aficionado of Chicano art, which he started collecting around 1985. "It's an addiction," he said. "Hi, my name is Cheech, and I'm an art addict."Marin said his addiction is "about love of the subject.""I've been a collector of anything since I was a little kid - marbles, baseball cards, stamps, anything," he told CBS News.Marin's success as part of the comedy team, and other acting roles, allowed him to invest in his passion. "I was the perfect storm," he...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Shipwreck skeleton" found on Outer Banks beach remains a mystery

A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina's Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service."It shows up every so often on South Core Banks about 6 miles up beach from the lighthouse," park officials wrote Dec. 7.However, the identity of the "shipwreck skeleton" is vague, even to experts. That has given rise to an ongoing social media debate — more than 2,000 reactions and comments...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sabonis leads balanced scoring as Kings beat Lakers 134-120

SACRAMENTO — Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.Sabonis recorded his second triple-double of the season to go along with nine straight double-doubles and his NBA-leading 22 this year.All of Sacramento's starters scored in double figures. Rookie Keegan Murray matched his career high with 23 points. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points and Harrison Barnes added 20.LeBron James scored 31 points and De'Aaron Fox added 22 points and six assists. Fox was ejected with 3:09 left in the game after receiving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
122K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy