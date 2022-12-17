ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

9-year-old's miraculous recovery

A 9-year-old child suffered a brain bleed but has completely recovered. A 9-year-old child suffered a brain bleed but has completely recovered. City finds new landfill contamination site on river. City finds new landfill contamination site on river. Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches …. Police pursuit ends...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Multi-vehicle crash on I-24

Record number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in …. TSA has released new numbers that show firearm detections are at an all-time high at security checkpoints in Tennessee. Plans to help ease a traffic-choked portion of Nolensville are in the works. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna

Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours. One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley …. Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

