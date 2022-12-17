Read full article on original website
WKRN
9-year-old's miraculous recovery
A 9-year-old child suffered a brain bleed but has completely recovered.
Check stolen, washed for thousands of dollars from West Nashville
A West Nashville man is warning the public after he fell victim to a check-washing scheme.
Drug deal leads to armed robbery on Old Hickory Boulevard
A man now faces multiple felony charges after police say he was involved in an alleged armed robbery that occurred last year outside a market in South Nashville.
WSMV
Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
Middle Tennessee Police Warn Of New Door-To-Door Scam
Police encourage residents to report the suspicious activity.
Nashville mother, boyfriend charged with attempted murder of nine-month-old
A Nashville mother and her boyfriend are facing attempted murder charges after the woman's nine-month-old daughter was found unresponsive, suffering from multiple serious injuries.
WSMV
Dickson Co. Sheriff K9 found at animal shelter after going missing at traffic stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office’s K9s was found at the Williamson County Animal Center after it went missing during a traffic stop on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said Nora went missing from the I-40/I-840 area on Monday afternoon. Around 7:30 p.m....
WKRN
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24
TSA has released new numbers that show firearm detections are at an all-time high at security checkpoints in Tennessee.
Metro police investigating self-defense claim after deadly shooting in East Nashville
Metro police are investigating a self-defense claim after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in East Nashville.
Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry:
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death at bus stop in downtown Nashville
A woman faces criminal homicide charges after police say she stabbed a man at a bus stop in downtown Nashville on Sunday evening.
Man arrested, found with drugs after exposing himself at apartment complex in East Nashville
A 34-year-old man faces multiple charges after police say he was found with drugs after he exposed himself to a woman at an apartment complex in East Nashville.
1 killed after crash on I-24 in Clarksville
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
3 animal shelters come together for adoption special
Once again this year, Metro Animal Care and Control, Williamson County Animal Center and Cheatham County Animal Care and Control are teaming up to clear the shelters.
Search for teen missing from Columbia
Columbia Police reported Sunday morning they were looking for Andry Jisselle Chavez-Rodriguez.
Suspects accused of multiple Tractor Supply burglaries across Middle TN, arrested in Mt. Juliet
Two men and a woman were arrested early Friday morning during an active burglary.
WKRN
One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours.
2 arrested in Lebanon gas station burglary
Two people are facing charges after being accused of stealing from a gas station in Lebanon Sunday morning.
WSMV
Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
