Read full article on original website
Related
The Noonification: Debugging Like a Senior Developer: Watch And Evaluate (12/21/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Inheritance vs Composition: Using a Role-Playing Game in JavaScript...
Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Georgii Kliukovkin of the Category Functional Programming
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. I’m really excited to win this category! I’m writing in 3 languages: JavaScript, Java and Go, and two of them provide an opportunity to write with the FP approach.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 108
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 108. Capital B was discussed at considerable length in lesson seventy-one, and students who have failed to master the letter should turn to that lesson for review.
The Noonification: How to Find X When Your Product + X = Success (12/19/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Story of Microsoft Buyouts: Why the FTC Won’t...
How to Read Image Sizes and Dimensions with Alpine.js
It's been a few weeks since I've done this, but while looking at my new stats, I saw one of my old Vue.js posts getting some activity: Reading Image Sizes and Dimensions with Vue.js. In that blog post, I showed how to take a user-selected file and check the file size and dimensions of an image. As I've been slowly going through my Vue.js posts and creating Aline.js versions, I thought this would be a perfect fit.
Alternative Overview of the SSMSBoost Add-in for SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS)
Code completion is a popular and valuable technique for programmers who want to write clear, accurate, and reliable code without spending too much time. Usually, code completion helps save time on day-to-day coding tasks by providing contextual suggestions for code in the SQL editor. Thus, you can focus on what you do best instead of typing.
CEO Danielle Dafni on Peech, AI, Content Creation, and More
Content marketing teams from a multitude of industries across the globe understand a thing or two about video content creation pains. From the lack of editing expertise to insufficient tools to generate large volumes of content, it’s a tricky space that every marketer needs to navigate. On today’s episode...
The Noonification: How I Detected Bugs in a Wallet App (12/20/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Lingering Problem With Cross-Chain Bridges. By @victorfabusola [...
Meet Clockwise Software
Hello! :) We are Clockwise Software - a Ukrainian JavaScript development company with a head office in Dnipro. We have broad experience working with various projects for different industries. Our main principle is not just to create software solutions but shape them for the specific needs of each of our clients.
Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Chinecherem Nduka, Tech Journalist, New Media Strategist.
So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. My name is Chinecherem Nduka, I am a Tech Journalist at HackerNoon and the Head of Social Media at Business Insider Africa. I have over 4 years of experience working in media with a trail of impacts.
The History of JSON and the People That Created It
The history of JSON is the history of the people that created it, and what they set out to do with the software they wrote. Douglas Crockford became interested in programming in college, almost by accident. He took some computer programming classes to fulfill his science requirements and quickly fell in love. His first experience was programming Fortran on punchcards, which required diligence and efficiency to do right. It was an experience and a methodology that would follow him his entire career. After bouncing around computer and video game companies, including Atari, in the early ’80’s, Crockford eventually ended up at Lucasfilm, where he met Chip Morningstar.
Women in Web3: Gianina Skarlett on Creating Inclusive Environments and W3 Learn Academy
The HackerNoon editorial team has launched this interview series with women in tech to celebrate their achievements and share their struggles. We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story today!. Gigi, I Met You at Dcentral...
WebSockets vs. Webhooks: Which is Better for Real-Time Communication?
Websockets and webhooks are both technologies that enable real-time communication between a client and a server. However, they have some essential differences that make them better suited for different use cases. One key difference between WebSockets and webhooks is how they handle data transfer. Websockets are a full-duplex communication protocol...
How to Deploy Flutter Web App
As you know Flutter provides an outstanding possibility to have one single code base for all platforms, such as Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, Web, and more. Cross-platform frameworks are not new things, but Google engineers challenged themselves enough to follow the core of Flutter’s principle - compile Dart code into true native code for every supported platform. As you know for Web browsers the native code is JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Thus, you are getting ready to deploy the Progressive Web Application.
Applying the Test Pyramid to iOS Applications
The test pyramid introduced by Mike Cohn in 2009 describes a standard to help developers plan and prioritize automated software tests. It follows the philosophy that tests that run quickly and do not require a lot of resources should be included in the test suite in large numbers, whereas costly testing methods should be used more sparsely.
The Typescript Quirks That Pushed me to Create a New Dependency Injection Library
I know that there are several libraries for dependency injection with Typescript; even more, I’ve used them a lot, and I’ve learned a lot from them. Inversify, tsyringe …, it’s thanks to all of them that I’ve been able to write this, but obviously, there is a motivation behind creating my own, and I’ll try my best to explain it.
Creating a Webhook URL: A Guide for AWS, Heroku, and GCP
Webhooks are a powerful tool for integrating different applications and services. They allow one application to send real-time notifications to another application by making an HTTP request to a specific URL endpoint. This article will provide a brief guide on creating a webhook URL in three popular cloud platforms: AWS, Heroku, and GCP. We will show you how to create a webhook endpoint in each platform and how to access it to receive incoming requests. We will also discuss some of the considerations you should keep in mind, such as enabling CORS for cross-origin requests.
Goal Congruence and The Importance of Aligning With Who You Are
Business people can fire off the definition of goal congruence with ease — it’s the alignment of individual goals with the goals of an organization. And no one can really argue against it, because employee-company alignment simply makes sense. Why? Because congruence is a fancy word for ‘least...
5 Ways to Add Security to Excel & PDF with .NET Document APIs
GrapeCity produces component software used by thousands of developers worldwide, and we take code security seriously. For this blog, we will use GrapeCity Documents for Excel (GcExcel) as the example product. Still, the general policies and development protocols are relevant to all GrapeCity component software product teams. GcExcel helps to ensure your application’s code security in the following 5 ways:
How I Successfully "Reverse-Engineered" ChatGPT to Create an Unofficial API Wrapper
And my efforts became useless after 3 hours. Hi everyone, I want to tell you a story that happened just a few days ago. As you know, ChatGPT stirred up the whole world community, and not just from the IT sector. Experts and scientists from around the world are testing how well this neural network answers the given questions, Stackoverflow urgently imposes the restrictions on publishing the answers using ChatGPT, in specialized forums, there is a new discussion about how soon the work of programmers will be automated.
HackerNoon
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0