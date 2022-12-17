Read full article on original website
LIVESTREAM: Green Canyon Wolves vs Park City Miners boys basketball
The Green Canyon Wolves vs Park City Miners broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Clint Payne. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here. To see which future games will...
Introducing “Light the A,” the newest Utah State-focused sports podcast – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – From the hosts of the Full Court Press comes a new Utah State-centric sports podcast, “Light the A,” named after the victory cry of Aggies everywhere as they call for the “A” on the tower of Old Main to be lit blue. This...
Jeremy Richard Peterson – Cache Valley Daily
December 14, 1977 – December 17, 2022 (age 45) Jeremy Richard Peterson of Logan, UT, passed away at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the age of 45. He was born on December 14, 1977, to Richard and Deanna Curtis Peterson. He grew up in Smithfield, UT, along with his younger brother, Ryan.
Glenn Rees Richards “Ba” – Cache Valley Daily
November 11, 1929 ~ December 19, 2022 (age 93) Glenn Rees Richards “Ba”, 93, was born November 11, 1929, in Brigham City, UT. He passed away peacefully in his home in Brigham City, UT December 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was Son to David Rees Richards...
Betty Ann Sietsema Hanson – Cache Valley Daily
August 24, 1932 – December 17, 2022 (age 90) The family of Betty Ann Sietsema Hanson is sad to announce her death on 17 December 2022. She was born on 24 August 1932 in Muskegon, Michigan to Alfred Sietsema and Nellmarie Beck. She has an older brother, Robert Allen Sietsema and a younger brother, Joel David Sietsema. Betty spent all of her childhood in Muskegon where she attended Elementary school and High School. She was very athletic and artistic and was asked to paint a large mural on one wall of her high school.
Samuel Lynn Richards – Cache Valley Daily
Samuel Lynn Richards, 91, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022, of natural causes at Beehive Assisted Living in Perry, UT. Lynn was born to Samuel and Maggie Leatha Wilding Richards on May 17, 1931, in Garland, Utah. He was raised and lived in Brigham City until 1963 when he moved his family to Mantua, Utah.
Martin Kurt Sorge – Cache Valley Daily
June 24, 1934 – December 16, 2022 (age 88) Martin Kurt Sorge, 88, passed away on December 16, 2022 in Bountiful, Utah. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 7th at 1:00 pm in the Smithfield City Cemetery with Military Honors.. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories...
Part 1 – Cache Valley Daily
Cody McMahon, right, of Utah State, scores in the first quarter against Ball State in the Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 17, 1993. (AP Photo) Later this month Utah State will appear in its 15th official bowl game. It’s not a glamorous number, tied for 76th-most in the country, but it’s a drastic turnaround from what the situation was just 12 years ago. In 2010, the Aggies had appeared in five bowl games in the then-108 year history of collegiate bowl games. Since then (including this year), Utah State has been in 10 bowl games in 12 seasons.
Minor injuries reported after two vehicle crash in North Logan – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning injured two people in North Logan. The crash occurred near 24000 North Main Street. North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich said a southbound white pickup truck was attempting to turn left onto 2400 North, when the driver pulled in front of northbound grey SUV. The impact of the collision sent the SUV into a utility pole.
Logan City approves plans for new Raising Cane’s restaurant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Logan City Planning Commission has given approval for the new Raising Cane’s restaurant on the site of the recently-closed Sizzler restaurant. Raising Cane’s is known for their fresh chicken tenders, premium cut fries, homemade coleslaw, thick butter Texas Toast and fresh squeezed lemonade. The...
Waterline break floods CAPSA facility – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The staff and administration of the Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA) spent the night and early morning hours trying to clean up after their outreach center flooded. A water line break sent gallons of water through the new addition. James Boyd, chief development officer for...
United Way looking for senior volunteers to help individuals battle anxiety and depression – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — This January, United Way of Cache Valley is seeking volunteers 55 and older for training and volunteer time to help others overcome anxiety, depression, even suicide ideation. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Tina Brundage, community resource and program director, told us more about the...
Utah State students propose, debate a hypothetical new U.S. Constitution – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Students at Utah State University displayed more courage than caution when faced with the hypothetical challenge of drafting a new constitution for the United States of America this past semester. The new constitution proposed by USU students enrolled in Constitutional Design (Political Science 4800) and a Senior...
