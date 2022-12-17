Cody McMahon, right, of Utah State, scores in the first quarter against Ball State in the Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 17, 1993. (AP Photo) Later this month Utah State will appear in its 15th official bowl game. It’s not a glamorous number, tied for 76th-most in the country, but it’s a drastic turnaround from what the situation was just 12 years ago. In 2010, the Aggies had appeared in five bowl games in the then-108 year history of collegiate bowl games. Since then (including this year), Utah State has been in 10 bowl games in 12 seasons.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO