Bear River, WY

Jeremy Richard Peterson – Cache Valley Daily

December 14, 1977 – December 17, 2022 (age 45) Jeremy Richard Peterson of Logan, UT, passed away at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the age of 45. He was born on December 14, 1977, to Richard and Deanna Curtis Peterson. He grew up in Smithfield, UT, along with his younger brother, Ryan.
LOGAN, UT
Glenn Rees Richards “Ba” – Cache Valley Daily

November 11, 1929 ~ December 19, 2022 (age 93) Glenn Rees Richards “Ba”, 93, was born November 11, 1929, in Brigham City, UT. He passed away peacefully in his home in Brigham City, UT December 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was Son to David Rees Richards...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Betty Ann Sietsema Hanson – Cache Valley Daily

August 24, 1932 – December 17, 2022 (age 90) The family of Betty Ann Sietsema Hanson is sad to announce her death on 17 December 2022. She was born on 24 August 1932 in Muskegon, Michigan to Alfred Sietsema and Nellmarie Beck. She has an older brother, Robert Allen Sietsema and a younger brother, Joel David Sietsema. Betty spent all of her childhood in Muskegon where she attended Elementary school and High School. She was very athletic and artistic and was asked to paint a large mural on one wall of her high school.
LOGAN, UT
Samuel Lynn Richards – Cache Valley Daily

Samuel Lynn Richards, 91, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022, of natural causes at Beehive Assisted Living in Perry, UT. Lynn was born to Samuel and Maggie Leatha Wilding Richards on May 17, 1931, in Garland, Utah. He was raised and lived in Brigham City until 1963 when he moved his family to Mantua, Utah.
PERRY, UT
Martin Kurt Sorge – Cache Valley Daily

June 24, 1934 – December 16, 2022 (age 88) Martin Kurt Sorge, 88, passed away on December 16, 2022 in Bountiful, Utah. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 7th at 1:00 pm in the Smithfield City Cemetery with Military Honors.. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Part 1 – Cache Valley Daily

Cody McMahon, right, of Utah State, scores in the first quarter against Ball State in the Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 17, 1993. (AP Photo) Later this month Utah State will appear in its 15th official bowl game. It’s not a glamorous number, tied for 76th-most in the country, but it’s a drastic turnaround from what the situation was just 12 years ago. In 2010, the Aggies had appeared in five bowl games in the then-108 year history of collegiate bowl games. Since then (including this year), Utah State has been in 10 bowl games in 12 seasons.
LOGAN, UT
Minor injuries reported after two vehicle crash in North Logan – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning injured two people in North Logan. The crash occurred near 24000 North Main Street. North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich said a southbound white pickup truck was attempting to turn left onto 2400 North, when the driver pulled in front of northbound grey SUV. The impact of the collision sent the SUV into a utility pole.
LOGAN, UT
Waterline break floods CAPSA facility – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – The staff and administration of the Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA) spent the night and early morning hours trying to clean up after their outreach center flooded. A water line break sent gallons of water through the new addition. James Boyd, chief development officer for...
LOGAN, UT

