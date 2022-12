When First Officer Angel Hughes first knew she wanted to become a pilot, she was in the sixth grade. “I was 11 years old and sitting in my science class, when I was first introduced to astronomy,” Hughes recalls. “And I remember sitting there and just being completely enthralled with space, the universe, the sky, and everything happening way up above us. And that’s when I decided I wanted to be the pilot of the space shuttle.” She continues, “But I started looking at the track line to become an astronaut, where traditionally the pilots of the space shuttle were...

