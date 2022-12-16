Read full article on original website
Related
Boise Edges UNT in Frisco Bowl
Boise State came from behind to defeat the University of North Texas in the 2022 Frisco Bowl on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium. North Texas (7-7) held a 10-6 lead at halftime, but Boise State (10-4) seized control in the second half with its running game. “There were things we...
SMU Comes up Short in Bowl
The 2022 New Mexico Bowl came down to the final seconds on December 17 as the Southern Methodist University Mustangs staged a late-game comeback but failed to convert a two-point try to give Brigham Young University a 24-23 win. SMU had battled back from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter before the failed attempt brought an end to the game. BYU recovered a desperate SMU onside kick attempt that went out of bounds and knelt for victory.
TX HSFB State Championship Week Roundup
Twelve games over four days decided the 2022 Texas high school football state champions. Dallas County saw three teams take home titles in South Oak Cliff (5A Div. II), DeSoto (6A Div. II), and Duncanville (6A Div. I). But Aledo (5A Div. I), about 20 miles west of Fort Worth, and Gunter (3A Div. II), about 50 miles north of Dallas, also brought titles home for the DFW region.
DeSoto Wins 6A Division II Championship
DeSoto won its second state championship in program history, defeating Austin Vandegrift 42-17 in the 6A Division II title game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. DeSoto had 346 yards of offense in the first half, taking a 21-10 lead into the locker room. The lead might have been wider if not for two lost fumbles by DeSoto (14-2) inside the Vandegrift (14-2) 10-yard line—one in the first quarter and one in the second quarter.
Another California Company Moves to Texas
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday.
Duncanville Wins State over North Shore
Duncanville and coach Reginald Samples are state champions after defeating Galena Park North Shore 28-21 in an instant classic for the Class 6A Division I state championship game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. No play was more significant than the Duncanville defense stopping North Shore quarterback David Amador just inches...
‘Human Jukebox’ Members Laid to Rest
Funerals have been held for Southern University’s ‘Human Jukebox Marching Band’ members killed in a car accident while traveling to North Texas. The three men were on their way home from Baton Rouge, Louisiana when the accident occurred. On December 6, Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19,...
Companies Continue Flocking to North Texas
In recent years, Dallas and the surrounding area have seen rapid economic expansion as new companies move to the city and surrounding areas. The most recent Dallas business plans include building a Goldman Sachs office tower and relocating the Caterpillar global headquarters. The office tower being established by Goldman Sachs...
My Brush with a Texas Tornado
The following is a first-person account from a member of The Dallas Express staff retelling their experience during the tornadoes that struck North Texas last week. Waking up on December 13, it seemed like a normal morning. The skies were cloudy. The air was somewhat still, and other owners were...
Dallas Developer Plans Local Rental Community
A North Texas district is set to receive a new rental community, as the region’s apartment market growth continues to outpace others nationwide. A Dallas-based development group is planning to construct a 325-unit rental community in Lewisville’s Old Town district. Named the Aura Main Street apartments, the roughly...
Poll | Dallas Residents Want DISD Transparency
The Dallas Express recently polled Dallas residents on transparency in their local school district, and the results overwhelmingly reveal that a strong majority feel school leaders are not doing enough to communicate with them. The survey asked participants, all of whom were residents of the city of Dallas, if they...
Maryland Firm Buys Another Dallas Property
A 10-story tower along the Dallas North Tollway just north of Galleria Dallas has been sold. Taiwanese investment firm Fidelity Commercial sold Wellington Centre to Maryland-based Pratt Street Capital on Friday, according to commercial real estate agency Newmark. Wellington Centre, which has 210,465 square feet of space, has a 91%...
Truist Bank Invests in Dallas Housing
LISC Fund Management (LFM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), announced that the financial institution Truist had made a $10 million investment in November to the Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund (DHOF). Truist, a Fortune 500 company, invested in the local private investment fund that is committed...
Drug Offenses Drag Down District 2
City Councilman Jesse Moreno of District 2 has seen year-over-year increases in crime for August, September, October, and November, standing out among most of his colleagues who have not seen similar sustained hikes in their districts. As reported in The Dallas Express, Moreno was named Crime Boss of the Month...
Walmart Begins Drone Deliveries
Walmart drone deliveries are now available for residents in North Texas. The new service launched on December 15 alongside other participating stores located in the states of Arizona and Florida. “Drones can deliver more than 10,000 eligible Walmart items up to 10 pounds, including fragile items like eggs, in as...
CorroHealth Merges with Versalus Health
Two healthcare companies have merged to bring their solutions to more hospitals in Texas and across the country. CorroHealth in Plano and Versalus Health are merging, according to a CorroHealth press release. The new organization formed by the merger will be named Corro Clinical. The combined services of technology, insight, healthcare analytics, capabilities, and expertise are immediately available for clients.
Families React to Aaron Dean Sentencing
A jury continued sentencing deliberations Monday morning in the trial of Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who was convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson. The Dallas Express was there as Dean’s and Jefferson’s family members were called to the witness stand Friday in the...
Luxury Uptown Office Gets New Owners
One of the priciest buildings in Uptown Dallas was just sold to a new set of owners. The McKinney & Olive high-rise is a landmark luxury office tower designed by the late renowned architect Cesar Pelli. The property features world-class architecture, premier office space, and exclusive restaurant and retail space in the charming neighborhood of Uptown Dallas.
DISD Whistleblowers | The Investigation Begins
Before she more recently blew the whistle on Dallas Independent School District (DISD) over allegations of grade and attendance manipulation, former investigative auditor Andrea Whelan was tasked in 2017 by the district’s Office of Internal Audit with looking into accusations of “fraud” and “abuse of public funds” related to DISD’s procurement practices.
DART Bus and Truck Fatally Crash
One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash involving a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) bus Sunday. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to several 911 calls about a collision involving a DART bus and another vehicle on December 17, 2022, around 9 p.m. The DART bus...
