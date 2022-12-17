Read full article on original website
Texas freeze to bring "very dangerous wind chills," official warns
Texas grid leaders expressed confidence that the grid will perform during the same press conference.
proclaimerscv.com
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
Winter arrives today at 3:47 p.m. Texas time
Winter arrives Wednesday at 3:47 p.m. Texas time and by tomorrow, it will certainly feel like it. By Friday morning, Dallas-Fort Worth lows will be around 10 degrees and single digits are likely.
krwc1360.com
Winter Weather System to Cover Huge Area
You’d have to go quite a distance to get out of the blizzard conditions followed by brutal wind chills that the National Weather Service is forecasting for late today (Wednesday) possibly through Christmas Eve. Caleb Grunzke with the National Weather Service is advising Minnesotans who can’t leave for their...
News Channel 25
WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING
25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lake Effect Snow in North Texas on Thursday or Friday? Yep, It's Possible
Along with the extreme cold and wind moving in Thursday, there could be some flurries with the storm system. And how about this? There's even a chance for pockets of lake-effect snow!. That's right. A very cold north-to-northwest wind (blue arrows) will be transporting much colder air over the relatively...
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
megadoctornews.com
Governor’s Update on Texas’ Cold Weather Preparedness
AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on the State of Texas’ cold weather response ahead of the polar vortex that is expected to impact Texas beginning tomorrow and lasting through the Christmas holiday weekend. With little-to-no precipitation expected, Texans across the state should prepare for a severe cold weather event with freezing cold temperatures, wind-chills, and high winds.
First Alert Weather Days issued for Thursday & Friday due to dangerous cold
Para español, haga clic aquí.FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You know it's going to get cold when the entire state of Texas is under some type of winter-related alert.From tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. through Friday at noon, North Texas is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Wind chills could hit as low as -5º, raising concerns about hypothermia.A Hard Freeze warning is also in effect for North Texas from tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 a.m. Friday. This means that temps will drop below 10º, threatening pets, plants, plumbing, and people.Temperatures will start in the low- to mid-40s Thursday morning, but...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texans Prepare Ahead of Arctic Air
It's the holiday season, which means people are running around getting ready to celebrate with family and travel, but there's another item to add to the to-do list. State and local officials are telling people to winterize their homes as bitter cold air makes its way to North Texas. "We're...
Tips to prevent bursting pipes ahead of the winter blast
Protecting your home's pipes is very important because it can cause expensive damage to a home if they burst.
KXII.com
“It’s ready”: Texas power grid bracing for coldest temperatures since 2021 blackouts
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - North Texas may see some of the coldest temperatures since the 2021 February blackouts. Temperatures may drop to single digits with wind chills between -10 and -15 degrees. And ERCOT said its keeping the lights on. “It’s ready,” said Texas Representative Reggie Smith. “I’m confident that...
Gizmodo
West Texas Shaken by Second 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake in a Month
An earthquake that shook West Texas on Friday may be one of the strongest ever recorded in the state, the Associated Press reported. The magnitude 5.4 quake struck at around 5:35 p.m. local time about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north of Midland. It comes just a month after another 5.4 quake in the region, and officials are investigating whether that earlier quake is linked to local fracking by the oil and gas industry.
Are you prepared? What to know as freezing temperatures move into Central Texas
Temperatures are dropping in Central Texas, and that means it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures.
How Texans can prepare for this week's coming Arctic freeze
A guide for preparing your home ahead of the approaching Christmas cold snap.
What to know about the winter storm
Weather predictions, power outages, and travel and safety tips.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Texas Freezes
"Dangerously cold" weather is making its way to Texas this week.
Tips on how to prepare for the Arctic freeze later this week
With Arctic air forecasted to arrive Thursday afternoon, here are some tips to prepare ahead of time.
What You Need To Know Before Moving To Texas
Why are so many people moving to Texas? The answer is simple: it's a great place to live! The cost of living is affordable, cities are diverse, and it's easy to make new friends in Texas.
How to prepare your home for freezing temperatures, power outages as cold temperatures return to North Texas
DALLAS — Wintry temperatures are moving into North Texas later this week. While this weather event will be nothing like the February 2021 winter storm - where the entire state saw sustained, below-freezing temperatures for more than a week - there is still the chance for power outages caused by the icing over of power lines and tree branches.
