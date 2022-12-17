ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

krwc1360.com

Winter Weather System to Cover Huge Area

You’d have to go quite a distance to get out of the blizzard conditions followed by brutal wind chills that the National Weather Service is forecasting for late today (Wednesday) possibly through Christmas Eve. Caleb Grunzke with the National Weather Service is advising Minnesotans who can’t leave for their...
News Channel 25

WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING

25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lake Effect Snow in North Texas on Thursday or Friday? Yep, It's Possible

Along with the extreme cold and wind moving in Thursday, there could be some flurries with the storm system. And how about this? There's even a chance for pockets of lake-effect snow!. That's right. A very cold north-to-northwest wind (blue arrows) will be transporting much colder air over the relatively...
megadoctornews.com

Governor’s Update on Texas’ Cold Weather Preparedness

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on the State of Texas’ cold weather response ahead of the polar vortex that is expected to impact Texas beginning tomorrow and lasting through the Christmas holiday weekend. With little-to-no precipitation expected, Texans across the state should prepare for a severe cold weather event with freezing cold temperatures, wind-chills, and high winds.
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Days issued for Thursday & Friday due to dangerous cold

Para español, haga clic aquí.FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You know it's going to get cold when the entire state of Texas is under some type of winter-related alert.From tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. through Friday at noon, North Texas is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Wind chills could hit as low as -5º, raising concerns about hypothermia.A Hard Freeze warning is also in effect for North Texas from tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 a.m. Friday. This means that temps will drop below 10º, threatening pets, plants, plumbing, and people.Temperatures will start in the low- to mid-40s Thursday morning, but...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texans Prepare Ahead of Arctic Air

It's the holiday season, which means people are running around getting ready to celebrate with family and travel, but there's another item to add to the to-do list. State and local officials are telling people to winterize their homes as bitter cold air makes its way to North Texas. "We're...
Gizmodo

West Texas Shaken by Second 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake in a Month

An earthquake that shook West Texas on Friday may be one of the strongest ever recorded in the state, the Associated Press reported. The magnitude 5.4 quake struck at around 5:35 p.m. local time about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north of Midland. It comes just a month after another 5.4 quake in the region, and officials are investigating whether that earlier quake is linked to local fracking by the oil and gas industry.
