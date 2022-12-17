Read full article on original website
Related
mrobusinesstoday.com
Rolls-Royce prepares for UltraFan technology demonstrator test as construction completed on schedule
The first test of the demonstrator is expected to take place in early 2023 and will be operated using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Rolls-Royce announced that it has finished construction on its UltraFan technology demonstrator and is getting ready to test it. A significant programme milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, UK’s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing.
mrobusinesstoday.com
ATR secures a 20-Year Global Maintenance Agreement with Alliance Air
Through this new package from ATR, Alliance Air will continue to benefit from the repair, overhaul and pooling services of Line Replaceable Units. ATR, a Franco-Italian regional aircraft manufacturer, has announced the signing of the five years extension of their Global Maintenance Agreement (GMA) with Alliance Air. This newly signed year marks 20 years of partnership since the airline signed its first ATR pay-by-hour maintenance contract in December 2002. Alliance Air is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AIAHL which is a Special Purpose Vehicle formed by the Government of India after the disinvestment of Air India Limited.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Safran to set up new compressor blades and vanes plant for aero engines in Belgium
The 10,000-square-meter centre of excellence will be built on a former ArcelorMittal site in Marchin and will incorporate Safran’s best industrial technologies. Safran Aero Boosters has recently announced to build a new compressor blades and vanes production plant for aircraft engines in the Walloon region of Belgium, in the province of Liège. François Lepot, CEO of Safran Aero Boosters, made the announcement in front of Willy Borsus, Vice-President of Wallonia, Adrien Dolimont, Walloon Minister of Finance, and Thomas Dermine, Secretary of State for Recovery and Strategic Investments.
mrobusinesstoday.com
AAR and Leach International Corp. expand distribution partnership
AAR, on behalf of Leach, will continue to stock, advertise, and market electromechanical and solid-state switch gear, including relays, switches, relay panels, and power distribution units, to OEMs. Leach International Corp. has extended its distribution partnership with AAR CORP., a top provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators,...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Pratt & Whitney PW4000-94 engine hits milestone logging 35 years and 150 million flight hours
The PW4000-94-inch engine is currently used by more than 70 different companies across 30 different nations to power aircraft for passenger, cargo, and military missions, including the Boeing 747/767, MD-11, Airbus A300, and KC-46A. Pratt & Whitney has announced that the PW4000-94-inch engine has surpassed 150 million flight hours and...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Saab’s Gripen E fighter jet commences services for the Brazilian Air Force
The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) held an official ceremony on 19 December 2022 at the Anápolis Air Base (BAAN) marking the beginning of operational activities of the Gripen E fighters. Saab has announced that its Gripen E fighter jet has officially been inducted into service by the Brazilian Air...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Saab wins Contract to support the Swedish Armed Forces Gripen fighter jet fleet
The order value of the contract between Saab and the Swedish Armed forces for the support of the Gripen amounts to approximately SEK 3.4 billion and relates to the period 2023 to 2025. Saab, a Swedish aerospace and Defence Company, has entered into a contract with the Swedish Armed Forces...
Comments / 0