Through this new package from ATR, Alliance Air will continue to benefit from the repair, overhaul and pooling services of Line Replaceable Units. ATR, a Franco-Italian regional aircraft manufacturer, has announced the signing of the five years extension of their Global Maintenance Agreement (GMA) with Alliance Air. This newly signed year marks 20 years of partnership since the airline signed its first ATR pay-by-hour maintenance contract in December 2002. Alliance Air is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AIAHL which is a Special Purpose Vehicle formed by the Government of India after the disinvestment of Air India Limited.

2 DAYS AGO